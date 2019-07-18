Thursday, July 18 Morning Forecast

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues along/ north of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures soar into the middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 108 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

HEAT ADVISORY continues south of I-44 today through Saturday. High temperatures in the low to middle 90’s with heat indices as high as 106 degrees due to oppressive humidity.

FOR BOTH ALERTS, the combination of heat and humidity will be dangerous. Children, the elderly, and pets are susceptible to heat sickness. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Make sure to stay hydrated. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and limit time outdoors. Remember, hot cars are deadly! Temperatures inside the car will get well over 120 degrees in just minutes — do not leave children or pets in them, even for 5-10 minutes!



The high-pressure dome of heat and humidity settles in place today, keeping us mostly sunny and dry. The heat will continue to crank to dangerous levels, 95 degrees will feel like 106 degrees!

It will stay incredibly warm tonight, homes will not cool off after the day’s heat. Lows only drop into the middle/ even upper 70’s under mostly clear skies!

Tomorrow will be much of the same. Mostly sunny, dry, hot and humid — high of 95 degrees will feel like 105 degrees.

The excessive heat continues on Saturday with another day of heat indices around 105 degrees. By Sunday, a cold front starts to push in from the north and try to chip away at the heat.

I think we’ll spend most all day Sunday dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90’s still feeling like 100 degrees. By the late evening/ overnight hours, showers/ storms will start to pop as the cold front comes through. The cold front will linger early on Monday keeping storms in the forecast, but it looks like the afternoon will lean dry.

Temperatures will be much more pleasant and easier to take on Monday thanks to clouds, storms, and a cooler air mass coming in. Highs in the middle 80’s will feel like the middle 80’s.

High pressure slides in from the north for Tuesday and Wednesday bringing more pleasant sunshine with much less humid highs in the middle 80’s.