Thursday, July 18 Evening Forecast

Hot, humid, sunny conditions continue, relief in reach —

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for counties along and north of I-44 until 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90’s with feel-like temperatures above 105 degrees. HEAT ADVISORY continues for counties along and south of I-44, including Greene County and Springfield until 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

THINGS TO REMEMBER DURING EXTREME HEAT: check on the pets and elderly, never leave a child or pet in a hot car, wear light-colored clothes, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks inside if you can. Know the signs for heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

The high-pressure dome of heat stays in the place tonight and into the beginning of the weekend. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70’s, staying warm and muggy, with mostly clear conditions. Winds will stay breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday with be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits area-wide. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Saturday, another hot and humid day can be expected with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will once again top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits area-wide. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Sunday will be a transition day. Temperatures will still top off in the lower to middle 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will fill in ahead of a cold front that will chip away at the heat dome. This cold front will bring shower chances during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s.

Scattered shower chances continue through the day Monday, tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, topping off in the upper 80’s.

A less humid airmass will move in behind the cold front bringing temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s and dewpoints in the 50’s and 60’s! Very comfortable conditions can be expected through Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Fair

Springfield

87°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

84°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
73°F Clear
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 75°
% ° 75°

Friday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

91° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 68°

Monday

79° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 79° 62°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 80° 60°

Wednesday

83° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 83° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
2%
79°

79°

3 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
5%
76°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
76°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
79°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
85°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°