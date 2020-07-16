Thursday, July 16 Morning Forecast

Isolated rain chances, extreme heat this weekend --

We’re starting off this morning with warm and slightly humid conditions.

Thursday will be hot and humid with an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. One or two could become strong to severe especially closer to the state line where a front is stalled. The rest of the area should remain dry throughout the day. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower and middle 90’s. Feel-like temperatures will be in the middle 90’s to upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday, that front will finally move out of here but not without another shower or two, especially closer to the border. Friday will be our transition day into the extreme heat. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity continue to crank this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine but with temperatures in the upper 90’s and feel-like temperatures between 100°-110°. Heat alerts will be likely.

We continue with the heat into the beginning of next week. Monday looks hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90’s.

The area of high pressure that will bring us the extreme heat will break down slightly Tuesday into Wednesday. This means we will see slightly more cloud coverage, maybe an isolated shower or two, and temperatures in the lower to middle 90’s.

Clear

Springfield

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 91° 73°

Friday

94° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 74°

Saturday

97° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 97° 75°

Sunday

97° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 97° 74°

Monday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 96° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 92° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
83°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

89°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

