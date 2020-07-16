Thursday, July 16 Morning Forecast

We’re starting off this morning with warm and slightly humid conditions.

Thursday will be hot and humid with an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. One or two could become strong to severe especially closer to the state line where a front is stalled. The rest of the area should remain dry throughout the day. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower and middle 90’s. Feel-like temperatures will be in the middle 90’s to upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday, that front will finally move out of here but not without another shower or two, especially closer to the border. Friday will be our transition day into the extreme heat. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity continue to crank this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine but with temperatures in the upper 90’s and feel-like temperatures between 100°-110°. Heat alerts will be likely.

We continue with the heat into the beginning of next week. Monday looks hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90’s.

The area of high pressure that will bring us the extreme heat will break down slightly Tuesday into Wednesday. This means we will see slightly more cloud coverage, maybe an isolated shower or two, and temperatures in the lower to middle 90’s.