Thursday, July 16 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re about halfway through the month and we don’t have much to show for it in the rain gauge. July has been marked by hot and droughty weather with officially just over a tenth of an inch of rain recorded for the month out at the airport. It’s been a pattern where rainfall has been stingy even when things look to line up for it. With that, we have to take our opportunities where we can get them and it looks like we may have one into Friday, at least for parts of the area.

I’m hopeful that we can get rain going overnight tonight into Friday morning, at least over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. A leftover pocket of storm energy will move through Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas through Friday. This coupled with some other weather ingredients may trigger a more widespread wave of rain and thunder overnight into Friday morning. The rain will likely fade away later in the day on Friday over Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

The cutoff for rain appears to be near Hwy. 60 with areas to the north seeing little to no rain. Rain amounts to the south could be locally heavy given the slow movement of any showers and thunderstorms that develop along with soupy atmosphere that’s in place. Amounts over an inch are possible with a few inches possible in spots.

The swirl of energy will slowly shift east near the state line on Friday with clouds gradually thinning from the west during the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 90s west and northwest to 80s to the south and southeast.

A hot and mostly dry weekend will follow across all of the area. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s with some upper 90s possible, mainly closer to Central Missouri. Rain chances will be slim to none with the best chance for a stray shower or two closer to Central Missouri on Sunday.

Hot and mostly dry weather will continue into Monday. A little dip in the jet stream will weaken the summer ridge over the area into the middle of the week. This will open the door to an increase in cloud cover and rain chances. Although at this time rain chances still look like they’ll remain on the low end. Afternoon highs will get trimmed back a bit with low to mid 90s expected.

The summer ridge looks like it will reintensify late next week through the weekend. This would bring mainly dry weather to the area along with an uptick in the heat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

91°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

90°F Broken Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

89°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Rolla

84°F Few Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

90°F Broken Clouds Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 90° 72°

Friday

90° / 73°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 90° 73°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

96° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 96° 73°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 93° 72°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 92° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
83°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

89°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

Trending Stories