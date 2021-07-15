Thursday, July 15th Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

85° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 68°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 67°

Monday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 66°

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
87°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
87°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
22%
84°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
77°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
71°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
71°

71°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

High pressure has been moving away from us over the last 24 hours and this will open the gateway to our next storm system. This cold front moves our way late this evening and ahead of it, highs once again surge into the 80s and 90s. This boundary does look to bring scattered showers and storms to the region by Thursday night with the unsettled weather lasting into Friday. We’ll have some instability in the atmosphere and this will contribute to our threat of severe weather. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across the Ozarks, to the NW of Springfield. Hail and gusty winds looking possible in the strongest of storms. Widespread showers and storms are on the table as we end the workweek so make sure you keep the rain gear handy. The front looks to lock upon us as we head into the weekend and with upper-level impulses moving along it, we stay unsettled. On and off showers as well as storms will be possible Saturday but I do think we’ll see more in the way of sunshine. A stray shower or two is possible on Sunday but overall, the end of the weekend is looking drier. The drying trend continues into early next week but a spotty sprinkle is still possible as some upper-level energy moves on through. Temperatures are going to be cooler through early next week with temps topping out in the lower to middle 80s. High pressure continues to build into the region and that will bring a lot more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs start to rebound some as well with afternoon readings closer to 90° by the middle of next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

80°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

79°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

