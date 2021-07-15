High pressure has been moving away from us over the last 24 hours and this will open the gateway to our next storm system. This cold front moves our way late this evening and ahead of it, highs once again surge into the 80s and 90s. This boundary does look to bring scattered showers and storms to the region by Thursday night with the unsettled weather lasting into Friday. We’ll have some instability in the atmosphere and this will contribute to our threat of severe weather. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across the Ozarks, to the NW of Springfield. Hail and gusty winds looking possible in the strongest of storms. Widespread showers and storms are on the table as we end the workweek so make sure you keep the rain gear handy. The front looks to lock upon us as we head into the weekend and with upper-level impulses moving along it, we stay unsettled. On and off showers as well as storms will be possible Saturday but I do think we’ll see more in the way of sunshine. A stray shower or two is possible on Sunday but overall, the end of the weekend is looking drier. The drying trend continues into early next week but a spotty sprinkle is still possible as some upper-level energy moves on through. Temperatures are going to be cooler through early next week with temps topping out in the lower to middle 80s. High pressure continues to build into the region and that will bring a lot more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs start to rebound some as well with afternoon readings closer to 90° by the middle of next week.
Thursday, July 15th Morning Forecast
