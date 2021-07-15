Thursday, July 15 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 69°

Friday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

85° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 68°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 67°

Monday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 65°

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 65°

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 67°

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

81°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
81°

76°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
37%
76°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
71°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
70°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
70°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
69°

70°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
70°

71°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
71°

72°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
72°

73°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
73°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
76°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
76°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
77°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

The weather has remained warm and quiet over most of the area but will take a stormier tone overnight. Scattered showers and storms are lined up near a front from Kansas across Missouri. This area of scattered storms will gradually sag southeast into Southern Missouri this evening. Additional storms will spread out of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma into Friday morning. The severe threat looks pretty marginal with a few severe wind gusts possible with storms overnight into Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is probably the bigger concern with a general 1 to 2″ of rain expected near and north of Hwy. 60 into Friday. Locally higher amounts are possible and some localized flash flooding will be a possibility tonight into Friday morning.

The morning round of scattered storms will gradually shift off to the east and southeast across Northern Arkansas and Southeast Missouri by early Friday afternoon with partly sunny skies developing Friday afternoon in the wake of the morning rain. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon into Friday night. The rain and cloud cover will trim back the recent heat with highs generally in the low 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll find a weak cold front slowly sagging south across the area. The atmosphere will gradually dry out Saturday into Sunday from northeast to southwest. This will trim back shower chances into Sunday.

Saturday will likely start with patchy fog and some low cloudiness. Skies will become partly sunny with a few spotty showers possible, especially to the south.

Drier air will take hold over more of the area by Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny with a few spotty showers confined to areas of far southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Humidity levels over the weekend won’t change too much. Temperatures will run a little below normal for mid-July with highs in the mid-80s.

The pattern will remain mostly dry through much of next week as a dry pocket of air in the atmosphere remains in the region. Temperatures will continue a little below normal with overnight lows also dropping a bit as humidity levels drop. Look for lows in the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Afternoon highs will generally be in the mid-80s through Wednesday. The pattern will gradually heat up later next week with highs near 90° by Friday. There isn’t any major signal for rain, but we should see a risk of spotty showers returning to the area as humidity levels head higher.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

84°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
68°F Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

