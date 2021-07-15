Thursday, July 15 Evening Forecast

The weather has remained warm and quiet over most of the area but will take a stormier tone overnight. Scattered showers and storms are lined up near a front from Kansas across Missouri. This area of scattered storms will gradually sag southeast into Southern Missouri this evening. Additional storms will spread out of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma into Friday morning. The severe threat looks pretty marginal with a few severe wind gusts possible with storms overnight into Friday morning. Heavy rainfall is probably the bigger concern with a general 1 to 2″ of rain expected near and north of Hwy. 60 into Friday. Locally higher amounts are possible and some localized flash flooding will be a possibility tonight into Friday morning.

The morning round of scattered storms will gradually shift off to the east and southeast across Northern Arkansas and Southeast Missouri by early Friday afternoon with partly sunny skies developing Friday afternoon in the wake of the morning rain. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon into Friday night. The rain and cloud cover will trim back the recent heat with highs generally in the low 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll find a weak cold front slowly sagging south across the area. The atmosphere will gradually dry out Saturday into Sunday from northeast to southwest. This will trim back shower chances into Sunday.

Saturday will likely start with patchy fog and some low cloudiness. Skies will become partly sunny with a few spotty showers possible, especially to the south.

Drier air will take hold over more of the area by Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny with a few spotty showers confined to areas of far southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Humidity levels over the weekend won’t change too much. Temperatures will run a little below normal for mid-July with highs in the mid-80s.

The pattern will remain mostly dry through much of next week as a dry pocket of air in the atmosphere remains in the region. Temperatures will continue a little below normal with overnight lows also dropping a bit as humidity levels drop. Look for lows in the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Afternoon highs will generally be in the mid-80s through Wednesday. The pattern will gradually heat up later next week with highs near 90° by Friday. There isn’t any major signal for rain, but we should see a risk of spotty showers returning to the area as humidity levels head higher.