Thursday, July 11 Overnight Forecast

The wave of heat and humidity experienced earlier this week has subsided, at least for now. This is making for a fantastic finish to the week with temperatures and humidity levels remaining comfortable into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find a few clouds around with low humidity levels and light winds opening the door to pleasant morning lows in the mid-60s.

Pleasant morning temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon. Skies will start off mostly clear, but clouds will bubble up by afternoon with a sun, clouds mix developing.

The heat will build on Saturday with dry air and mainly sunny skies pushing afternoon temperatures into the low 90s. Humidity levels will remain low into the morning but will begin building Saturday afternoon.

The remnants of “Barry” will be swirling north through Arkansas on Sunday and we’ll begin to see some of the outer cloud cover moving into the area Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm but should be a touch cooler than Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

The remnants of “Barry” will swirl past the Ozarks Monday into Tuesday. Look for the storm to sling clouds and a chance for showers in our direction. Showers will tend to stay east of Hwy. 65 with most areas west of Hwy. 65 remaining dry. The storm should keep temperatures in check with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Hot weather and sunshine will take over again Wednesday into Thursday as the storm moves away from the region. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far will likely develop by the middle of next week as the afternoon highs build into the low to mid-90s.