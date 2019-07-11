Thursday, July 11 Morning Forecast

It feels much better out there this morning!

Our cold front from yesterday is moving through, north winds are pulling in a much less humid air mass. As we head through the day today, it won’t feel nearly as oppressive as it did yesterday.

It will be BEAUTIFUL! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle and upper 80’s and dew points in the low to middle 60’s. That drop in dew point will eliminate a heat index, it will feel nice!

Pleasant, maybe even open-window weather tonight! Mostly clear skies with comfortable lows in the middle 60’s.

The pleasant humidity hangs around tomorrow with highs in the upper 80’s feeling warm, but just fine. Expect mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will feature an uptick in humidity, dew points start to slowly creep back into the upper 60’s. That will have highs in the lower 90’s feeling like the middle and upper 90’s — a bit sticky!

The humidity will continue to increase early next week as tropical moisture creeps close to the Ozarks.

Now Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Barry later on today in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm is forecasted to make landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana on Sunday. The remnants of Barry will then head north towards the Ozarks. This will likely increase our cloud cover, humidity, and possibly bring some rain showers depending on the track of the low — stay tuned for updates!