Thursday, July 11 Morning Forecast

Weather

Less humid and beautiful today!

It feels much better out there this morning!

Our cold front from yesterday is moving through, north winds are pulling in a much less humid air mass. As we head through the day today, it won’t feel nearly as oppressive as it did yesterday.

It will be BEAUTIFUL! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle and upper 80’s and dew points in the low to middle 60’s. That drop in dew point will eliminate a heat index, it will feel nice!

Pleasant, maybe even open-window weather tonight! Mostly clear skies with comfortable lows in the middle 60’s.

The pleasant humidity hangs around tomorrow with highs in the upper 80’s feeling warm, but just fine. Expect mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will feature an uptick in humidity, dew points start to slowly creep back into the upper 60’s. That will have highs in the lower 90’s feeling like the middle and upper 90’s — a bit sticky!

The humidity will continue to increase early next week as tropical moisture creeps close to the Ozarks.

Now Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Barry later on today in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm is forecasted to make landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana on Sunday. The remnants of Barry will then head north towards the Ozarks. This will likely increase our cloud cover, humidity, and possibly bring some rain showers depending on the track of the low — stay tuned for updates!

Fair

Springfield

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 83° 64°

Friday

85° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 64°

Saturday

88° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 69°

Sunday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Monday

85° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 69°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
81°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
79°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
4%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
5%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
6%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
6%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
7%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
8%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
13%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
8%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
9%
66°

65°

6 AM
Clear
9%
65°

