Thursday, July 1 Morning Forecast

It’s been an unsettled week here in the Ozarks and we’re not done just yet. We are expecting the rain to stick around throughout much of the day with highs slightly cooler because of the clouds and the moisture. This front looks to finally sweep through the Show-Me State tomorrow and will bring more showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day. These will likely linger into the overnight before clearing in the early hours of Friday. More refreshing air then builds into the region by the end of the week. We’ll see more clouds to begin the day with lots of sun for the afternoon. As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure at the surface settles in. Lots of sunshine is on tap as a result along with comfy conditions for Saturday and July 4th. Highs will be a touch below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures do start to rebound into early next week with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 80s under plenty of sunshine. The storm chances return by the middle of next week as another cold front works toward the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer