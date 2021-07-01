Thursday, July 1 Morning Forecast

Thursday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 79° 66°

Friday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 59°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 60°

Sunday

84° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Monday

87° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 65°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 88° 71°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
75°

77°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
76°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
77°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

77°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

78°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

It’s been an unsettled week here in the Ozarks and we’re not done just yet. We are expecting the rain to stick around throughout much of the day with highs slightly cooler because of the clouds and the moisture. This front looks to finally sweep through the Show-Me State tomorrow and will bring more showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day. These will likely linger into the overnight before clearing in the early hours of Friday. More refreshing air then builds into the region by the end of the week. We’ll see more clouds to begin the day with lots of sun for the afternoon. As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure at the surface settles in. Lots of sunshine is on tap as a result along with comfy conditions for Saturday and July 4th. Highs will be a touch below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures do start to rebound into early next week with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 80s under plenty of sunshine. The storm chances return by the middle of next week as another cold front works toward the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with a few few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Variable clouds with a few few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain

Rolla

70°F Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain

West Plains

73°F Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

