Thursday, July 1 Evening Forecast

The showery pattern is beginning to wind down, and we’ve got a gorgeous weekend to look forward to. But, we’ve still got a few more downpours to dodge before dry weather sets in. Spotty showers will continue through about 10 pm before ending with clouds thinning out by morning. Drier air will gradually filter in on northeast winds and this will allow morning lows to be a bit cooler Friday than we’ve experienced this week.

The drier pattern will get a good foothold on Friday and will continue through the weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels will be running lower than in past days. Whether you’re on the lake or in your backyard, weather conditions will ideal for early July to be outside. Each day will feature mostly clear skies, with a bit more cloud cover possible on Saturday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

If you’re boating or floating, there’s no worry of lightning. Water temperatures are warm and winds will be light. Rivers may be running a bit high and fast though after recent rains. Camping weather also looks good with temperatures just cool enough in the evening for a fire.

The pattern will start to warm back up by Monday and especially by Tuesday when highs will be back up near 90°. Humidity levels should remain low until Tuesday. No rain shows up in the forecast until Wednesday when a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible. It looks like we may stay in a steamy and showery pattern through the end of next week.