Thursday, July 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 80° 66°

Friday

82° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 59°

Saturday

82° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 62°

Sunday

85° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 64°

Monday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
68°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
67°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
72°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
78°

The showery pattern is beginning to wind down, and we’ve got a gorgeous weekend to look forward to. But, we’ve still got a few more downpours to dodge before dry weather sets in. Spotty showers will continue through about 10 pm before ending with clouds thinning out by morning. Drier air will gradually filter in on northeast winds and this will allow morning lows to be a bit cooler Friday than we’ve experienced this week.

The drier pattern will get a good foothold on Friday and will continue through the weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels will be running lower than in past days. Whether you’re on the lake or in your backyard, weather conditions will ideal for early July to be outside. Each day will feature mostly clear skies, with a bit more cloud cover possible on Saturday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

If you’re boating or floating, there’s no worry of lightning. Water temperatures are warm and winds will be light. Rivers may be running a bit high and fast though after recent rains. Camping weather also looks good with temperatures just cool enough in the evening for a fire.

The pattern will start to warm back up by Monday and especially by Tuesday when highs will be back up near 90°. Humidity levels should remain low until Tuesday. No rain shows up in the forecast until Wednesday when a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible. It looks like we may stay in a steamy and showery pattern through the end of next week.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with a few few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Variable clouds with a few few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Light Rain

Branson

76°F Light Rain Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
