Thursday, January 7 Morning Forecast

An area of low pressure continues to impact the Ozarks this morning and will keep the wintry weather around through the majority of the day. The rain has been gradually mixing with and changing over to snow as temps cool down through the atmosphere. As that occurs, slick spots will be possible, especially farther east where the snow has been coming down heavier and for longer. The best bet for this will be along and south of Highway 60. Accumulations could still rise between 1-3″ across the viewing area with the heaviest amounts in the higher elevations of NW Arkansas. That’s where totals could to out near 6″ in some localized spots. Moisture will continue to track eastward later on this evening as this storm system moves east. Clouds hang tough into Friday with highs staying cold, rounding out in the mid-30s. We’re not going to see much sunshine over the weekend either as weak impulses in the atmosphere keep the clouds rather thick. A storm system will track by to our south Sunday into Monday. We may see some flurries or light snow showers in Northern Arkansas but most of us will stay cloudy but dry. High pressure does build in behind this disturbance which will bring the sunshine back Monday into Tuesday. Highs will rebound too, as southerly flow takes over. Temperatures are expected to climb back above average by Tuesday and Wednesday, rising into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

35° / 25°
Light Snow
Light Snow 60% 35° 25°

Friday

35° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 35° 25°

Saturday

35° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 35° 24°

Sunday

35° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 22°

Monday

37° / 24°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 37° 24°

Tuesday

47° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 47° 27°

Wednesday

50° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 30°

