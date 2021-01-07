Thursday, January 7 Evening Forecast

Snow fell in many parts of the Ozarks, but accumulations were a different story. Elevation definitely made the difference with higher elevation areas seeing accumulating snow with little to none elsewhere. There were three different pockets, one along Hwy. 60 east of Springfield. Another pocket of accumulations occurred in the southwest corner of Missouri in McDonald and Barry Counties. Amounts in both locations were generally under 2″. The heaviest snow fell in the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. Totals of 5 to 7″ were common southwest of Jasper, AR, in Newton County.

Lingering snow showers over Southern Missouri and and Northern Arkansas will fade this evening with a few flurries possible throughout the remainder of the night. As temperatures cool to freezing it will become easier for very light accumulations to occur, but it wouldn’t be more than a dusting. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s by morning.

Friday will feature more clouds and cold temperatures. There could be a few breaks in the clouds, especially over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. A few flurries can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will only climb into the 30s for highs.

The pattern will remain mostly cloudy and quiet into Sunday. Clouds may thin out a bit more by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

A storm will pass by to the south on Monday, generating a stripe of snow across parts of the Deep South. It looks like accumulating snows will remain south of the area, but a few flurries could get into Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will remain cold with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s again.

A warming trend gets underway starting Tuesday as sunshine and southwest winds push temperatures well into the 40s to around 50° for a high.

Temperatures will continue to climb Wednesday into Thursday with highs well into the 50s. A cold front will slip through during the day on Thursday bringing colder air back into the area as we end the week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

32°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
27°F Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

34°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Flurries or snow showers possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

34°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A shower is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

34°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Overcast. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Flurries or snow showers possible early. Overcast. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

33°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
27°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

36° / 27°
Light Snow
Light Snow 60% 36° 27°

Friday

35° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 35° 26°

Saturday

35° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 35° 25°

Sunday

35° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 22°

Monday

38° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 38° 25°

Tuesday

49° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 49° 29°

Wednesday

54° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 54° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
32°

31°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
29°

29°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
29°

28°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
28°

28°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
28°

27°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
27°

28°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
28°

29°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

30°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
30°

31°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
31°

33°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
33°

34°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
34°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
36°

36°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
36°

35°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
35°

33°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
33°

32°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
32°

30°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
30°
