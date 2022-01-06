Thursday, January 6 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

19° /
Snow
Snow 70% 19°

Friday

34° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 34° 25°

Saturday

46° / 34°
Showers
Showers 40% 46° 34°

Sunday

38° / 17°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 38° 17°

Monday

42° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 24°

Tuesday

52° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 36°

Wednesday

54° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

15°

9 AM
Light Snow
74%
15°

15°

10 AM
Snow
69%
15°

15°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
15°

17°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
17°

18°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
18°

19°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
19°

19°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
19°

19°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
19°

18°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
18°

16°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
16°

15°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
15°

14°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
14°

13°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
13°

12°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

12°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
12°

Clouds have thickened up over the last 12 hours as an upper-level disturbance moves toward us. This is going to bring more snow to the Ozarks today along with bitterly cold temperatures. As this trough dips into the Upper Midwest, it unleashes the Arctic air once again, with temps tumbling throughout our Friday eve. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s, and with the colder air as well as the falling snow, minor accumulations are likely. An inch or two is a good bet across much of the Ozarks with lighter accumulation the farther south you trek. There could be some localized higher amounts closer to the 3″ across the heart of the viewing area but that really depends on where those heavy snow bands set up. It’s looking like Greene County and northeastward from there have the best shot of seeing slightly higher amounts. Snow-covered roads are likely early on with slick spots still possible later on this evening, especially on those less-traveled roadways. Make sure you allow some extra time this AM and drive with caution. Not only will the snow be an issue but the reduced visibility thanks to the stronger winds. That blowing snow is still possible as the snow tapers off later on this afternoon. As this area of low pressure moves away, clouds will diminish later on today, leading to a bit of sunshine. Despite some clouds overnight, it’s still going to be frigid with lows in the single digits. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back up around the freezing mark Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 40s and 50s with another cool down on tap Sunday. This system brings scattered showers Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in. Showers then exit during the first half of Sunday as this storm system heads east. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and 40s Sunday which is colder than average for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure builds for early next week and that brings more sunshine and warmth with temps back into the 40s Monday. Even milder conditions take hold of the Ozarks for our Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

16°F Snow Shower Feels like 3°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 9F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
9°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 9F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Branson

20°F Snow Shower Feels like 11°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
15°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Harrison

23°F Snow Shower Feels like 14°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
13°F Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Rolla

15°F Snow Shower Feels like 3°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
7°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

West Plains

20°F Snow Shower Feels like 10°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
12°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

