The last band of snow has exited the region leaving Springfield with a little over an inch of snow. The temperature will remain frigid tonight wind chill values near 0 to below 0. Make sure to bundle up when you go outside. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite! Bring pets indoors too. There will be slick spots in the morning, so allow for a few extra minutes in your drive time. Anything on the ground that hasn’t evaporated will refreeze tonight. High pressure will build tomorrow, allowing the skies to clear and temperatures to be slightly warmer. By Saturday, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Another front sweeps through, bringing the next chance for precipitation. Areas east of Springfield could have frozen precipitation. This front will bring colder air to the region Sunday night, with overnight lows in the teens.
Thursday, January 6 Evening Forecast
Springfield Mo13°F Clear Feels like 3°
- 7 mph NW
- 68%
Tonight
9°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 9F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
- 9 mph N
- 10%
- Waxing Crescent
Branson16°F Clear Feels like 8°
- 5 mph NW
- 77%
Tonight
14°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
- 5 mph N
- 1%
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison16°F Clear Feels like 7°
- 7 mph NNW
- 76%
Tonight
14°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- 7 mph N
- 1%
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla13°F Clear Feels like 3°
- 6 mph NW
- 64%
Tonight
7°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 9 mph NW
- 1%
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains16°F Clear Feels like 8°
- 5 mph NW
- 72%
Tonight
13°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
- 5 mph NNW
- 1%
- Waxing Crescent