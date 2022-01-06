Thursday, January 6 Evening Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

19° /
Snow
Snow 70% 19°

Friday

33° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 33° 25°

Saturday

47° / 34°
Showers
Showers 40% 47° 34°

Sunday

40° / 17°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 40° 17°

Monday

43° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 24°

Tuesday

51° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Wednesday

54° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

13°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
13°

12°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
12°

11°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
11°

12°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
12°

10°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
10°

10°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
10°

10°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
10°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%

4 AM
Cloudy
1%

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%

10°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
10°

11°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
11°

13°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
13°

14°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
14°

17°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
17°

21°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

24°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
24°

27°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

30°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

31°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
31°

31°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
31°

30°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
30°

27°

6 PM
Clear
1%
27°

26°

7 PM
Clear
1%
26°

The last band of snow has exited the region leaving Springfield with a little over an inch of snow. The temperature will remain frigid tonight wind chill values near 0 to below 0. Make sure to bundle up when you go outside. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite! Bring pets indoors too. There will be slick spots in the morning, so allow for a few extra minutes in your drive time. Anything on the ground that hasn’t evaporated will refreeze tonight. High pressure will build tomorrow, allowing the skies to clear and temperatures to be slightly warmer. By Saturday, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Another front sweeps through, bringing the next chance for precipitation. Areas east of Springfield could have frozen precipitation. This front will bring colder air to the region Sunday night, with overnight lows in the teens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

13°F Clear Feels like 3°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 9F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
9°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 9F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

16°F Clear Feels like 8°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
14°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

16°F Clear Feels like 7°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
14°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

13°F Clear Feels like 3°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
7°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

16°F Clear Feels like 8°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
13°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

