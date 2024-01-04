A cloudy and cold morning gave way to sunshine and light winds. This was our last quiet day. A string of storms will lead to clouds and episodes of snow and drizzle.

The active pattern kicks in Friday morning with a wave of snow spreading into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas near sunrise. The wave of snow will quickly shift east and northeast across the area through the morning hours and may transition to a mix of rain and snow as it shifts east into the Eastern Ozarks during the afternoon. The afternoon hours look mostly dry further west with clouds hanging around and temperatures remaining cold.

Snowfall accumulations will mostly be confined to Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Northwest Arkansas where totals up to at least an inch are expected with locally higher amounts up to 2″. A dusting to three-quarters of an inch is possible in Springfield with amounts up to an inch further west and south in places like Cassville and Branson. Road impacts are most likely through mid-morning over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Accumulating snow will be tougher further east as temperatures climb and the snow moves through during the afternoon. That said, a dusting to half an inch is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Light rain showers or drizzle will be possible Friday night into Saturday as weak systems pass through the area. The precipitation may end as some snow showers Saturday night. Any accumulations would be minor. Temperatures Saturday will remain chilly, stuck in the 30s to low 40s all day.

We’ll get a break between storms Sunday with sunnier skies and highs in the upper 40s on the table.

A second stronger storm will move through Monday and Tuesday of next week. The storm should begin as a cold rain Monday across northern Arkansas and southern Missouri with snow possible in central and northern Missouri. The rain will transition to snow further south by Tuesday morning as the core of the storm moves through the area.

Recent model trends place Missouri on the northern side of the storm track Tuesday, a track that would bring snow to much of the state. Some of this snow could be significant with the threat of heavier snow focused across Central and Northern Missouri where amounts over 6″ are possible. Wraparound snow should make it south into Southern Missouri and parts of Northern Arkansas, but accumulations will be much lighter.

The snow will also come with gusty winds, possibly up to 40 mph. With near-freezing temperatures, wind chills will tank into the upper teens and low 20s.

A nice break will follow as we thaw out Wednesday into Thursday. But, another round of cold appears to be on the horizon for the following weekend and it too could come with some wintry weather.

Keep in mind the track of the storm is variable and could shift meaning less or even no snow. Check back for updates on-air, online, or on our mobile app.