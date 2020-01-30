Thursday, January 30 Morning Forecast

Patchy fog, drizzle, and flurries are bring reported mainly southeast of I-44 this morning. With temperatures near/ below freezing, some patchy ice is possible this morning. Any ice that accumulates will be light and mainly on the cooler, elevated surfaces. That means bridges and overpasses could have slick spots this morning, be careful!

Clouds hang tight today, it will look dreary out there. Expect overcast skies and cold temperatures stuck in the upper 30’s, about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.

Cloudy and cold tonight with lows near freezing.

We’ll have a few more peeks of sun tomorrow, but staying mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the middle 40’s.

A big ridge of high pressure, or warm, dry pattern starts to build into the Ozarks on Saturday, sending warmer temperatures our way. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs about 10 degrees above average in the middle 50’s.

By Super Bowl Sunday that warming becomes really pronounced. Expect highs to soar into the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies. That’s about 20 degrees above average! Maybe fire up the grill for your Chiefs Kingdom parties???

We’ll stay warm on Monday with highs in the lower 60’s. Clouds will increase ahead of our next cold front.

A few showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. This front could exit with some snow flurries on its backside Tuesday night. Expect colder 40’s by Wednesday.