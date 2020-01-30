Thursday, January 30 Morning Forecast

Weather

Patchy fog this morning, clouds hang tight this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Patchy fog, drizzle, and flurries are bring reported mainly southeast of I-44 this morning. With temperatures near/ below freezing, some patchy ice is possible this morning. Any ice that accumulates will be light and mainly on the cooler, elevated surfaces. That means bridges and overpasses could have slick spots this morning, be careful!

Clouds hang tight today, it will look dreary out there. Expect overcast skies and cold temperatures stuck in the upper 30’s, about 5 degrees below average for this time of year.

Cloudy and cold tonight with lows near freezing.

We’ll have a few more peeks of sun tomorrow, but staying mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the middle 40’s.

A big ridge of high pressure, or warm, dry pattern starts to build into the Ozarks on Saturday, sending warmer temperatures our way. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs about 10 degrees above average in the middle 50’s.

By Super Bowl Sunday that warming becomes really pronounced. Expect highs to soar into the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies. That’s about 20 degrees above average! Maybe fire up the grill for your Chiefs Kingdom parties???

We’ll stay warm on Monday with highs in the lower 60’s. Clouds will increase ahead of our next cold front.

A few showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. This front could exit with some snow flurries on its backside Tuesday night. Expect colder 40’s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

31°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

33°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

30°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

33°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

37° / 31°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 37° 31°

Friday

46° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 46° 31°

Saturday

53° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 53° 38°

Sunday

66° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 46°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 61° 38°

Tuesday

46° / 26°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 46° 26°

Wednesday

40° / 24°
Chance of afternoon rain and snow showers
Chance of afternoon rain and snow showers 30% 40° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
29°

30°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
30°

31°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

33°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

35°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

37°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories