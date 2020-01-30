Thursday, January 30 Evening Forecast

Warming trend through Superbowl Sunday —

We had a few snow showers throughout the day today! Not much in the way of accumulation or travel impact mainly because temperatures were above freezing as were road conditions. Temperatures topped off in the upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight tonight, we’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies with patchy drizzle/flurries possible. Patchy fog is also possible by morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s.

Friday, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40’s with a few peeks of sunshine but still chilly with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Saturday, to start off your weekend, looks nice. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows will be in the upper 30’s.

Superbowl Sunday looks fantastic! Temperatures will be about 20° ABOVE average, topping off in the middle and upper 60’s! Overnight lows will be in the upper 40’s.

Monday, for your back to work forecast, will be in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday, there is a chance of shower possibly ending as flurries. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s.