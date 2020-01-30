Thursday, January 30 Evening Forecast

Warming trend through Superbowl Sunday —

We had a few snow showers throughout the day today! Not much in the way of accumulation or travel impact mainly because temperatures were above freezing as were road conditions. Temperatures topped off in the upper 30’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight tonight, we’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies with patchy drizzle/flurries possible. Patchy fog is also possible by morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s.

Friday, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40’s with a few peeks of sunshine but still chilly with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Saturday, to start off your weekend, looks nice. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows will be in the upper 30’s.

Superbowl Sunday looks fantastic! Temperatures will be about 20° ABOVE average, topping off in the middle and upper 60’s! Overnight lows will be in the upper 40’s.

Monday, for your back to work forecast, will be in the lower 60’s with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Tuesday, there is a chance of shower possibly ending as flurries. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s with overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Overcast

Springfield

37°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

37°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

35°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

37° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 37° 32°

Friday

46° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 46° 30°

Saturday

53° / 39°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 53° 39°

Sunday

66° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 47°

Monday

61° / 40°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 61° 40°

Tuesday

47° / 27°
Showers
Showers 20% 47° 27°

Wednesday

40° / 23°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 40° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

36°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

39°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

41°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

44°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

40°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

