Thursday, January 28 Morning Forecast

High pressure has moved eastward quickly behind the storm system that moved through yesterday. We saw some peeks of sunshine from time to time but low clouds have developed overnight. These should begin to break up early on this AM with some more sunshine for the midday into the afternoon. The winds from the SE will bring that drier air up into the Ozarks but also aid in keeping us a little chilly today. The snowpack will also hold our temps down with most of us in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds thicken some tonight ahead of our next storm system with the breeze beginning to increase a little out of the south. Lows will be a little milder, dipping into the upper 20s. This flow will usher more moisture into the atmosphere and keep those clouds around for our Friday. We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs rising close to 50°. This area of low pressure continues to trek toward the Ozarks Friday night which brings a return to overcast conditions. As this storm strengthens, so do our winds. A blustery day is in store Saturday with widespread moisture taking over. Rain will fall, moderately to heavy at times throughout the day. Highs will reach their peak late Saturday ahead of the cold front with falling temps in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Moisture will be east of the region by Sunday but we can’t rule out a few flurries early. Temperatures will be much colder, only topping out in the upper 30s as northerly winds kick back in. High pressure quickly moves in by late Sunday which will bring the sunshine back by the start of February. Monday is looking pleasant and quiet with highs in the lower 40s. The 50s make a comeback by Tuesday into Wednesday as southerly winds ramp back up ahead of our next storm system. This disturbance looks to arrive by Wednesday night into next Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer