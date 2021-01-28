Thursday, January 28 Evening Forecast

Sunshine finally returned to the are in full force today after a long hiatus. Clouds cleared out early in the day with sunny skies and warmer temperatures erasing a lot of the snow cover from Wednesday morning’s storm.

Tonight will feature filtered moonshine as high cloudiness spreads through the area. It might be a night where we see a halo around the moon. Temperatures will fall off into the 20s.

Waves of high clouds will move through on Friday. This will make for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain showers will start spreading in by sunrise Saturday morning as the next storm approaches the area. Waves of showers will come with a few rumbles of thunder along with locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will slowly climb out of the 30s and through the 40s during the day. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Winds look pretty breezy with gusts over 30 mph possible.

Rain totals will be in the quarter to half-inch range to the south and in the half-inch to 1″ range to the north. There could be locally higher totals too given the chance for some thunderstorms.

The showers will taper off to some lingering drizzle Saturday night with colder air wrapping in behind the storm by Sunday morning. Sunday looks cloudy and cold with temperatures stalled in the 30s. Winds will remain brisk with gusts over 30 mph again possible.

Clouds will linger in Monday morning before giving way to sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to turn around too on Monday. Tuesday into Wednesday look quiet with increasing high cloudiness. Winds will turn breezy again by Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the low 50s both days.

Rain will spread in Wednesday night with showers throughout the day Thursday. There could be some thunder too along with gusty winds. Another round of cold will follow Thursday’s storm and it may open the door to shots at wintry weather the following weekend.

Clear

Springfield Mo

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

30°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

29°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

40° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 40° 26°

Friday

50° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 37°

Saturday

50° / 34°
Rain
Rain 70% 50° 34°

Sunday

37° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 37° 27°

Monday

43° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 43° 26°

Tuesday

51° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 51° 33°

Wednesday

53° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 53° 46°

Humidity

