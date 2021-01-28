Thursday, January 28 Evening Forecast

Sunshine finally returned to the are in full force today after a long hiatus. Clouds cleared out early in the day with sunny skies and warmer temperatures erasing a lot of the snow cover from Wednesday morning’s storm.

Tonight will feature filtered moonshine as high cloudiness spreads through the area. It might be a night where we see a halo around the moon. Temperatures will fall off into the 20s.

Waves of high clouds will move through on Friday. This will make for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.





Rain showers will start spreading in by sunrise Saturday morning as the next storm approaches the area. Waves of showers will come with a few rumbles of thunder along with locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will slowly climb out of the 30s and through the 40s during the day. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Winds look pretty breezy with gusts over 30 mph possible.







Rain totals will be in the quarter to half-inch range to the south and in the half-inch to 1″ range to the north. There could be locally higher totals too given the chance for some thunderstorms.

The showers will taper off to some lingering drizzle Saturday night with colder air wrapping in behind the storm by Sunday morning. Sunday looks cloudy and cold with temperatures stalled in the 30s. Winds will remain brisk with gusts over 30 mph again possible.

Clouds will linger in Monday morning before giving way to sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to turn around too on Monday. Tuesday into Wednesday look quiet with increasing high cloudiness. Winds will turn breezy again by Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the low 50s both days.

Rain will spread in Wednesday night with showers throughout the day Thursday. There could be some thunder too along with gusty winds. Another round of cold will follow Thursday’s storm and it may open the door to shots at wintry weather the following weekend.

