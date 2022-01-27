Thursday, January 27 Morning Forecast

Weather

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

30°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds linger. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
22°F Clouds linger. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

31°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

32°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Some clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Snow Shower

Rolla

31°F Snow Shower Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
15°F Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

29°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

44° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 44° 22°

Friday

34° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 34° 18°

Saturday

54° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 27°

Sunday

50° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 50° 29°

Monday

59° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 42°

Tuesday

53° / 39°
Showers
Showers 40% 53° 39°

Wednesday

39° / 18°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 50% 39° 18°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
33°

36°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
36°

38°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
38°

40°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

42°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

38°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

35°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
35°

34°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
34°

33°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
33°

32°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
32°

31°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
31°

30°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
30°

29°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
29°

27°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
27°

26°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
26°

25°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
25°

24°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
24°

24°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
24°

23°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
23°

23°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
23°

A disturbance has been working through the atmosphere bringing scattered snow showers and flurries. Watch out for any slick spots as you’re heading out this morning. Our next cold front moves in today and ahead of it, temperatures will be much warmer than Wednesday. Temps this afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Clouds diminish some behind the front on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by late Saturday into early Sunday. We’re not expecting it to bring moisture to the region but we’ll see a few more clouds Saturday night. We also won’t feel a big cool-down behind this one with highs quickly rebounding into the upper-50s by early next week. We then turn our attention to a more potent storm system that looks to move into the Plains by Tuesday of next week. It brings shower chances but also a solid drop in temperatures once we get on the other side of the front. It’s still really early but it’s looking like we could see some wintry weather by the middle to the latter half of next week as colder air works into the Ozarks. Signals are pointing to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix of precipitation on Wednesday with snow on the table Wednesday night. The track is key and that will play a huge role in our changeover time and precipitation type. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

