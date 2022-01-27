We were greeted with a dusting of snow this morning, but it didn’t last very long. Warmer temperatures moved in this morning and quickly melted off the thin veneer of snow. Afternoon sunshine pushed temperatures into the 40s. We’ll be returning briefly to a cold mode Friday before warmer weather develops this weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find partly starry skies. A cold front will dash across the area near morning, ushering in another shot of cold air. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens closer to Lake of the Ozarks with 20s across the remainder of the area.

Friday will come with some patchy areas of cloud cover, but it looks to turn sunnier during the afternoon across the Ozarks. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the 30s with highs near or below freezing closer to St. Louis. Wind chills will be in the teens during the morning and 20s during the afternoon.

A clear and cold night will follow with much of the area dipping into the teens and low 20s.

The early morning cold Saturday will give way to a pretty nice afternoon. Skies will be sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s east and 50s west.

A clipper passing by to the northeast will drive a cold front across the area early Sunday. It won’t have much impact on temperatures. The day looks mainly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and 50s again.

The mild snap will peak on Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will be on the increase from the southwest during the afternoon as moisture moves north on southwesterly winds. This will lead to a cloudy day on Tuesday. There will also be a chance for some light showers. Temperatures will be cooler too, but still warmer than normal for early February.

A cold front will push into the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This will lead to an interesting forecast for Wednesday into Thursday of next week. Colder air building in behind the front looks like it could be on the shallow side which would be a setup for a wintry mix Wednesday and Wednesday night as some stormy weather moves out of the Southwest. Details are still very uncertain, but it’s a scenario worth paying attention too. What is more certain is a return to cold weather during the second half of next week.