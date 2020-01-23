Thursday, January 23 Morning Forecast

Wintry weather continues through tomorrow, New alerts posted

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon this morning for counties east of HWY 65. There, an icy mix to snow is moving through. With temperatures near/ below freezing slick roads are possible.

We’ll continue with the wintry weather today, an icy mix to cold rain possible this afternoon. Intensities should lighten up and temperatures should get above freezing, so road conditions should get better.

By tonight, the last piece of this storm, the big upper-level low-pressure center, moves through with colder air.

A NEW WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY takes effect at 9 PM tonight and goes until noon tomorrow for snow accumulations. Snow showers and slick roads are likely by tomorrow morning’s commute, be careful!

Snow showers start up this evening and continue to swirl mainly north of the state-line overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Snow intensities will taper off tomorrow afternoon as snow showers exit.

SNOW TOTALS: Expect up to 3″ snow possible in central Missouri, about 1-2″ in Springfield, and lighter totals <1″ to the south. Remember, even light totals can create slick conditions.

Clouds linger on Saturday, keeping us chilly in the 30’s and 40’s.

Expect warmer 40’s on Sunday and more sunshine on Monday.

Overcast

Springfield

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
30°F Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

34°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
32°F Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

34°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
30°F Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

36° / 30°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 70% 36° 30°

Friday

34° / 29°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 50% 34° 29°

Saturday

41° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 41° 29°

Sunday

47° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 47° 31°

Monday

53° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 53° 36°

Tuesday

51° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 51° 36°

Wednesday

44° / 32°
Showers
Showers 40% 44° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

6 AM
Rain/Snow
70%
33°

33°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
33°

34°

8 AM
Rain/Snow
70%
34°

34°

9 AM
Rain/Snow
60%
34°

35°

10 AM
Showers
60%
35°

36°

11 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
36°

36°

12 PM
Showers
50%
36°

36°

1 PM
Showers
40%
36°

36°

2 PM
Showers
40%
36°

36°

3 PM
Showers
40%
36°

36°

4 PM
Showers
40%
36°

36°

5 PM
Showers
50%
36°

36°

6 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
36°

36°

7 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
60%
36°

35°

8 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
60%
35°

35°

9 PM
Snow Showers
50%
35°

34°

10 PM
Snow Showers
50%
34°

33°

11 PM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

33°

12 AM
Snow Showers
60%
33°

33°

1 AM
Light Snow
60%
33°

32°

2 AM
Light Snow
60%
32°

32°

3 AM
Snow Showers
60%
32°

32°

4 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

5 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

