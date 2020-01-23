Thursday, January 23 Morning Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon this morning for counties east of HWY 65. There, an icy mix to snow is moving through. With temperatures near/ below freezing slick roads are possible.

We’ll continue with the wintry weather today, an icy mix to cold rain possible this afternoon. Intensities should lighten up and temperatures should get above freezing, so road conditions should get better.

By tonight, the last piece of this storm, the big upper-level low-pressure center, moves through with colder air.

A NEW WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY takes effect at 9 PM tonight and goes until noon tomorrow for snow accumulations. Snow showers and slick roads are likely by tomorrow morning’s commute, be careful!

Snow showers start up this evening and continue to swirl mainly north of the state-line overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Snow intensities will taper off tomorrow afternoon as snow showers exit.

SNOW TOTALS: Expect up to 3″ snow possible in central Missouri, about 1-2″ in Springfield, and lighter totals <1″ to the south. Remember, even light totals can create slick conditions.

Clouds linger on Saturday, keeping us chilly in the 30’s and 40’s.

Expect warmer 40’s on Sunday and more sunshine on Monday.