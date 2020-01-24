Thursday, January 23 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory into Friday for parts of the Ozarks.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES INTO FRIDAY

We’ve seen a wave of wet snow move across our eastern counties today. The sweet spot was near Hwy. 63 with totals of 3 to 4″ from Willow Springs north through Summersville into Dent County. Roads are slushy in those areas and we’ll have to watch visibilities with fog possibly becoming thick over snow-covered areas tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall, remaining above freezing in most areas until snow arrives after midnight.

SNOW REPORTS FROM THURSDAY
SNOWY SCENE NEAR WILLOW SPRINGS, MO (PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHELBY GRAY)

An upper-level storm will sweep across the area tonight into Friday with a band of snow setting up with it. That band of snow will move into Western Missouri after midnight slowly pivoting east and northeast across the area through Friday. Light snow or flurries will likely linger through the afternoon near and north of I-44 with flurries possible into Saturday night.

The snow may come down pretty good at times, driving temperatures down to freezing. The timing of the snow will also favor accumulations not only on grassy surfaces but on the roads as well. The morning drive into work will be slick with snow-covered roads from Northwest Arkansas northeast up to St. Louis during the morning. There should be some improvement during the afternoon as the snow gets lighter and temperatures rise a little above freezing with wet or slushy conditions expected. Refreezing is likely Friday night as temperatures slip below freezing again.

SNOW FORECAST THROUGH FRIDAY

Weekend weather doesn’t look great, but better than the past few days. Slow clearing will take place Saturday morning with partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Snow-covered areas will tend to stay colder with highs in Springfield near 40°. Clouds will thicken back up Saturday night with a chance for some light rain early Sunday. Clouds will hang around throughout the day keeping temperatures chilly with highs only in the 40s.

Clearing skies and light winds following the damp conditions of this week could lead to some fog by Monday morning. The fog will give way to mostly sunny and milder weather by Monday afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Clouds will thicken back up by Tuesday with some showers possible. Temperatures will remain chilly.

The wintry pattern we’ve seen over the past week and a half will ease up next week. Don’t look for warm weather though with temperatures remaining chilly.

Overcast

Springfield

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
31°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
32°F Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

38°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
30°F Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

38° / 31°
Fog
Fog 70% 38° 31°

Friday

35° / 27°
Chance of a few snow showers
Chance of a few snow showers 60% 35° 27°

Saturday

39° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 39° 30°

Sunday

45° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 45° 30°

Monday

51° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 51° 36°

Tuesday

45° / 33°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 45° 33°

Wednesday

44° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 44° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

9 PM
Snow Showers
50%
35°

34°

10 PM
Snow Showers
50%
34°

33°

11 PM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

33°

12 AM
Snow Showers
60%
33°

33°

1 AM
Light Snow
60%
33°

32°

2 AM
Light Snow
60%
32°

32°

3 AM
Snow Showers
60%
32°

32°

4 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

5 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

6 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

30°

7 AM
Light Snow
70%
30°

30°

8 AM
Light Snow
60%
30°

31°

9 AM
Snow Showers
60%
31°

31°

10 AM
Snow Showers
50%
31°

32°

11 AM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

33°

12 PM
Snow Showers
40%
33°

33°

1 PM
Snow Showers
40%
33°

33°

2 PM
Few Snow Showers
30%
33°

34°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
34°

34°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
34°

33°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
33°

32°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
32°

31°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

