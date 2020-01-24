Thursday, January 23 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory into Friday for parts of the Ozarks.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES INTO FRIDAY

We’ve seen a wave of wet snow move across our eastern counties today. The sweet spot was near Hwy. 63 with totals of 3 to 4″ from Willow Springs north through Summersville into Dent County. Roads are slushy in those areas and we’ll have to watch visibilities with fog possibly becoming thick over snow-covered areas tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall, remaining above freezing in most areas until snow arrives after midnight.

SNOW REPORTS FROM THURSDAY

SNOWY SCENE NEAR WILLOW SPRINGS, MO (PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHELBY GRAY)

An upper-level storm will sweep across the area tonight into Friday with a band of snow setting up with it. That band of snow will move into Western Missouri after midnight slowly pivoting east and northeast across the area through Friday. Light snow or flurries will likely linger through the afternoon near and north of I-44 with flurries possible into Saturday night.

The snow may come down pretty good at times, driving temperatures down to freezing. The timing of the snow will also favor accumulations not only on grassy surfaces but on the roads as well. The morning drive into work will be slick with snow-covered roads from Northwest Arkansas northeast up to St. Louis during the morning. There should be some improvement during the afternoon as the snow gets lighter and temperatures rise a little above freezing with wet or slushy conditions expected. Refreezing is likely Friday night as temperatures slip below freezing again.

SNOW FORECAST THROUGH FRIDAY

Weekend weather doesn’t look great, but better than the past few days. Slow clearing will take place Saturday morning with partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Snow-covered areas will tend to stay colder with highs in Springfield near 40°. Clouds will thicken back up Saturday night with a chance for some light rain early Sunday. Clouds will hang around throughout the day keeping temperatures chilly with highs only in the 40s.

Clearing skies and light winds following the damp conditions of this week could lead to some fog by Monday morning. The fog will give way to mostly sunny and milder weather by Monday afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Clouds will thicken back up by Tuesday with some showers possible. Temperatures will remain chilly.

The wintry pattern we’ve seen over the past week and a half will ease up next week. Don’t look for warm weather though with temperatures remaining chilly.