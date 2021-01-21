Thursday, January 21 Morning Forecast

Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the next 7 with afternoon readings in the mid-50s ahead of a cold front that will track in later on today.

More clouds have developed ahead of this boundary and with some moisture in the air, patchy dense fog is possible. Make sure you travel carefully early on today.

We’ll see a bit more sunshine later on this evening as the cold frontal boundary clears the region. Temperatures will be colder overnight as northerly winds take over. Lows will dip back into the 20s under partially clear conditions.

A colder and drier Friday is on the docket as high pressure takes over, which brings a lot more sunshine. Near-average temperatures are expected for the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Once again, the area of high pressure keeping us quiet isn’t around all that long. It tracks eastward and that will open the gateway to our next storm system. This one could bring a few showers by Saturday night but a better chance arrives on Sunday. It will be mild but overcast to end the weekend with scattered showers across the Ozarks. As the trough moves into the area late Sunday into Monday, more widespread moisture develops and this will bring a nice soaking to the region.

Temps will be falling once the cold front pushes in late Monday. Temps will likely hit the mid-40s and 50s earlier in the day before they start the downward trend. We will have to monitor them closely as we could see some mixed precip. or possibly some wet snow tries and mix in on the backside of this area of low pressure. This most likely wouldn’t happen until late in the evening, especially in Central Missouri but it’s something we’ll be watching. Clouds do not budge by Tuesday as the widescale circulation around the low continues in the Ozarks. Much colder conditions take over in the wake of that storm system with highs only in the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon. We do rebound into the 40s by Wednesday with another round of rain/snow showers possible as this active pattern continues.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer