Thursday, January 21 Morning Forecast

Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the next 7 with afternoon readings in the mid-50s ahead of a cold front that will track in later on today.

More clouds have developed ahead of this boundary and with some moisture in the air, patchy dense fog is possible. Make sure you travel carefully early on today.

We’ll see a bit more sunshine later on this evening as the cold frontal boundary clears the region. Temperatures will be colder overnight as northerly winds take over. Lows will dip back into the 20s under partially clear conditions.

A colder and drier Friday is on the docket as high pressure takes over, which brings a lot more sunshine. Near-average temperatures are expected for the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Once again, the area of high pressure keeping us quiet isn’t around all that long. It tracks eastward and that will open the gateway to our next storm system. This one could bring a few showers by Saturday night but a better chance arrives on Sunday. It will be mild but overcast to end the weekend with scattered showers across the Ozarks. As the trough moves into the area late Sunday into Monday, more widespread moisture develops and this will bring a nice soaking to the region.

Temps will be falling once the cold front pushes in late Monday. Temps will likely hit the mid-40s and 50s earlier in the day before they start the downward trend. We will have to monitor them closely as we could see some mixed precip. or possibly some wet snow tries and mix in on the backside of this area of low pressure. This most likely wouldn’t happen until late in the evening, especially in Central Missouri but it’s something we’ll be watching. Clouds do not budge by Tuesday as the widescale circulation around the low continues in the Ozarks. Much colder conditions take over in the wake of that storm system with highs only in the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon. We do rebound into the 40s by Wednesday with another round of rain/snow showers possible as this active pattern continues.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

36°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

38°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

39°F Fair Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

35°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 54° 27°

Friday

42° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 42° 23°

Saturday

42° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 42° 36°

Sunday

53° / 42°
Showers
Showers 40% 53° 42°

Monday

55° / 30°
Rain to Snow
Rain to Snow 60% 55° 30°

Tuesday

39° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 39° 30°

Wednesday

43° / 31°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 43° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
37°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
38°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
39°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
42°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
45°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

50°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
50°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
46°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

42°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
42°

41°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
41°

39°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
39°

38°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
38°

38°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
36°

36°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
33°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
32°
