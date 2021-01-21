Thursday, January 21 Evening Forecast

Clouds have certainly been persistent this week, and we found that to be true again today. We began the day with a blanket of fog and low clouds. The low clouds eroded away by late morning, but the high cloudiness wouldn’t budge. That will change overnight with high cloudiness finally edging out of the area by morning.

Friday will start bright and cold and that’s the way it will stay. Friday will be our sunniest day of the week, but temperatures will remain on the cold side, only warming into the low to mid-40s.

Clear skies will open the door to a very cold night Friday night. Temperatures will slip into the upper teens and low 20s northeast of Springfield with lows in the low to mid-20s elsewhere.

The cold will come with increasing clouds Saturday, especially during the afternoon. The cold will also come with breezy southeast winds. Temperatures will only manage to climb into the low to mid-40s again for highs.

Rain showers will spread in Saturday night with temperatures falling into the 30s. It could get interesting closer to St. Louis where lingering dry air will allow temperatures to fall a little below freezing as the precipitation moves in. A light wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet looks possible in places from Vienna, MO, southeast to Eminence, MO, before sunrise Sunday. Slick roads look possible too. The risk of wintry precipitation will be brief with temperatures quickly slipping above freezing Sunday morning.

Showers will continue on and off throughout the day Sunday. Temperatures are a little tricky. Areas to the east and northeast likely won’t warm up too much, only climbing into the low to mid-40s. Further west winds will become more southerly over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures from Joplin southeast to Harrison may warm into the low to mid-50s.

A steadier rain will develop Sunday night into Monday. The surface low of the storm may redevelop over Northern Arkansas Monday morning before lifting northeast toward Illinois. This would lock in colder temperatures over most of the area with temperatures falling back through the 40s. North of the interstate temperatures will fall back into the 30s. This may lead to a changeover from lingering rain over to sleet or snow across Central Missouri before precipitation ends Monday evening.

Clouds will linger into Tuesday afternoon across much of the area with clearing skies later in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs near 40°.

The next storm will sweep through on Wednesday. The air in place may be cold enough to produce a risk of rain and snow with the higher chances for snow closer to Central Missouri. Right now, precipitation amounts look pretty light.

Sunshine is expected to return Thursday with temperatures beginning to climb higher. The week will end on a warmer and quiet note ahead of the next storm the following weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

43° / 28°
Clear
Clear 0% 43° 28°

Friday

43° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 43° 23°

Saturday

44° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 35°

Sunday

50° / 43°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 43°

Monday

49° / 29°
Rain to Snow
Rain to Snow 60% 49° 29°

Tuesday

39° / 29°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 39° 29°

Wednesday

43° / 28°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 43° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

8 PM
Clear
2%
42°

40°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

38°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
36°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
35°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
34°

32°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
32°

31°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
4%
31°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
30°

32°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
32°

34°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

37°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

41°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

41°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Clear
1%
35°

33°

7 PM
Clear
1%
33°

