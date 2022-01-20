Thursday, January 20 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

22° /
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 22°

Friday

30° / 16°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 30° 16°

Saturday

39° / 16°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 39° 16°

Sunday

47° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 47° 26°

Monday

56° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 25°

Tuesday

30° / 13°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 30° 13°

Wednesday

25° / 20°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 25° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

8 AM
Sunny
1%

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%

12°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
12°

16°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
16°

18°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
18°

20°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
20°

21°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
21°

22°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

22°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
22°

21°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
21°

17°

6 PM
Clear
0%
17°

15°

7 PM
Clear
0%
15°

14°

8 PM
Clear
0%
14°

13°

9 PM
Clear
0%
13°

12°

10 PM
Clear
0%
12°

11°

11 PM
Clear
1%
11°

10°

12 AM
Clear
1%
10°

1 AM
Clear
2%

2 AM
Clear
2%

3 AM
Clear
3%

4 AM
Clear
3%

5 AM
Clear
4%

6 AM
Clear
4%

7 AM
Clear
4%

Temperatures have tumbled in the wake of the cold front that moved through yesterday. Northerly flow has been pumping in the Arctic air and along with it, giving us frigid wind chills. This cold is dangerous so make sure you bundle up if you have to be outdoors, especially this morning and tonight. Morning lows are going to be uncomfortable with temps in the single digits and wind chills in the single digits below 0. We will see lots of sunshine today though as high pressure takes over. Starry and bitter conditions are on the docket again overnight with lows falling back into the single digits. Even more sunshine is in store tomorrow as this ridge of high pressure continues to build in. Winds turn back around from the SE which will help our airmass moderate some. Highs still look to be below freezing, topping out around 30°. A cold front looks to skirt by us to the north Saturday, but this one won’t succeed in bringing another cool-down. In fact, southerly flow will get going as high pressure from the west moves our way. Afternoon readings will be milder on Sunday, rising back into the 40s under mainly sunny skies. Highs will surge back into the mid-50s by Monday but another potent cold front moves in by Tuesday with temps falling once again. We will have to monitor an area of low pressure that moves in our direction but currently, it’s looking like it’ll remain south of the Ozarks. Wednesday will likely be another day where we are stuck in the 20s and 30s but it’ll be bright as drier air takes back over the Upper Midwest.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

8°F Clear Feels like -8°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
4°F Starry. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

12°F Clear Feels like -2°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable.
9°F Mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

12°F Clear Feels like -1°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
9°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

5°F Sunny Feels like -10°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low around 6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
6°F Clear. Low around 6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

11°F Clear Feels like -3°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
10°F Clear skies. Low 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

