Thursday, January 20 Evening Forecast

Frigid weather has settled in across the area with Thursday going into the books as one of the coldest days so far this winter. Temperatures bottomed out in the single digits Thursday morning with wind chills hovering around 10° below zero. Temperatures during the afternoon only managed to climb into the low to mid-20s despite the sunny skies.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to tumble back into the single digits with morning lows a few degrees colder than Thursday.

The arctic high that delivered our current round of cold will only slowly recede away from the Ozarks Friday. Sunny skies and light southeast winds will come with afternoon highs a little below freezing across most of the area.

The thaw will get underway over the weekend as the pattern favors more of a westerly wind. This will help usher out the arctic air mass. Saturday will come with a lot of high cloudiness, especially during the morning. The afternoon looks brighter with temperatures climbing into the lower 40s.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend. A clipper passing by to the northwest will keep winds out of the west to northwest and will be a bit stronger. Skies will remain mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the 40s to low 50s.

The warming trend will hold through Monday. Much of the day looks sunny before increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures should have plenty of time to warm well into the 50s.

A strong cold front will deliver another round of bitter cold for Tuesday. The risk of wintry weather looks lower today, but it still bears watching with a storm passing by to the south. The main story will continue to be another round of frigid weather with highs Tuesday in the 20s. Temperatures may once again slip into the upper single digits and lower teens Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs will likely remain below freezing across most of the area.

The cold will ease once again as we close out next week.