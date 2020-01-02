Thursday, January 2 Morning Forecast

A few showers possible through tonight, temperatures tumble tomorrow

A storm system near the Gulf of Mexico is tracking north this morning, bringing heavy rain just to our southeast.

As this storm tracks north, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies continuing to fill into the Ozarks. We’ll remain on the northwest side of this storm all day, a track not really favorable to rain locally. If anyone sees showers today, it’ll be for those southeast of I-44 closer to the track of the low.

We’ll stay warm again today on southerly winds, highs get back into the middle 50’s.

A few light showers will be possible tonight with lows in the upper 30’s.

By tomorrow morning part two of this storm system, a strong cold front now draped to our northwest, will roll through the Ozarks. This will bring a colder air mass and steady northwest winds, sending temperatures tumbling all day on Friday. We’ll find highs around 40 degrees early, falling backwards through the 30’s late in the day.

On the backside of this front will be an upper-level low-pressure center that will swirl through the Great Lakes. We could get a few snowflakes out of this late Friday, but most of us look dry. NO impact/ accumulation is expected from the snow.

Lows get cold by Saturday morning, dipping into the upper 20’s.

The chillier air mass stays in place Saturday. We’ll find highs in the lower 40’s despite mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will bring warmer 50’s with sunshine on Sunday.

Another front comes through early next week, maybe bringing some showers overnight Monday. Most locations should stay dry. Temperatures turn colder again by Tuesday with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

Clear

Springfield

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Branson

41°F Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

56° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 56° 39°

Friday

40° / 28°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 40° 28°

Saturday

43° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 29°

Sunday

53° / 31°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 31°

Monday

49° / 31°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 49° 31°

Tuesday

45° / 27°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 45° 27°

Wednesday

50° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

41°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

Trending Stories