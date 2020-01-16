Thursday, January 16 Morning Forecast

Colder today, icy mix Friday morning possible —

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties along Highway 60 and north from 9 PM tonight through 12 PM Friday. A wintry mix is possible with slick spots also possible. Leave extra time for your morning commute Friday morning.

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for all of our Missouri Counties from 6 AM Friday through 6 AM Saturday. Up to 2″ of rain is possible and minor flooding is possible. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

A front came in yesterday and behind it was cold air. We’re starting off this morning with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s and feel-like temperatures in the lower 20’s thanks to northerly winds. Temperatures today will be noticeably colder, topping off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Precipitation will start to push in after midnight.

Temperatures at the surface Friday morning will be below freezing. Temperatures above the surface will be above freezing. This is a setup for a freezing rain/icy mix situation. We could be looking at slick spots for the Friday morning commute. Anywhere from 0.10″ to 0.15″ is possible along Highway 60 and north. Areas closer to Central Missouri could see 0.25″+ where temperatures are slower to get above freezing during the afternoon. Temperatures make it above freezing and all precipitation will transition into a cold rain. Half an inch to an inch and half are possible areawide. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s with lingering showers that continue into the morning hours of Saturday.

Saturday, skies will clear leaving behind more sunshine. Temperatures will start early in the day in the 50’s but by the afternoon, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Sunday will be cold with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with overnight lows in the teens.

Monday will be in the lower 30’s with overnight lows in the teens.

Our next chance at a wintry mix/rain will be Wednesday.

