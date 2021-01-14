Thursday, January 14 Morning Forecast

A cold front is on the move for our Thursday and this is going to bring a more unsettled day for us. Cooler temps, stronger winds, and a few showers are on the table as this boundary tracks through the Ozarks. Highs will still rise above average for this time of the year but we won’t be as warm as Wednesday was, with temps climbing into the 40s. Widely scattered showers are possible but moisture is lacking and there will still be a lot of dry air in place, so we are not expecting much. In terms of our winds, gusts could rise over 30 mph, switching from the southwest to the northwest behind the front. Wind Advisories have been posted across far eastern communities in the viewing area. Overnight, the clouds remain thick with maybe a brief period of clearing early before they return into early Friday. This area of low pressure that is progressing through eventually stalls to our northeast and it keeps the clouds and threat of moisture around for tomorrow. With a much colder air-mass taking over the area, that moisture will come in the form of snow. This system is looking pretty dynamic and we will have some energy to work with in the atmosphere. That means we could see moderate to briefly heavy snow showers circulating around the area of low pressure. We may encounter limited visibility at times so travel carefully throughout the day. Minor accumulations are likely but with the warmer temps we’ve felt, a lot of this will stick to elevated and grassy surfaces. Around an inch is possible in the metro with heavier amounts off to our north and east. Lighter amounts around a dusting to a 1/2 inch are possible south. During the heaviest of snow, there could be some slick spots that develop on the roadways. Be prepared for potentially adverse driving conditions, especially as temps cool during the evening. It’s going to be a raw and blustery day with highs only in the low to mid-30s for many of us so dress warmly if you must be out. Winds really uptick too, sustained between 15-30 out of the Northwest. That flow will keep us feeling bitter with wind chills most likely be in the 20s! Lingering flurries are likely Saturday as this area of low pressure remains parked to the northeast of us. The cold feeling isn’t going anywhere either, with afternoon readings holding in the mid to upper 30s. Another piece of energy comes down from the north Sunday which could spark up a few more snow showers. It will be a little warmer at the surface but snow will still be supported higher up in the sky. Temps continue to warm up into the start of next week ahead of our next cold front which swings in late Monday. Highs ahead of it will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The clouds then return by Tuesday into Wednesday as a system tracks by to our south. This is one we will be watching closely because there will be some colder air to work with at the onset. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as well with the bulk of the activity remaining south of the viewing area.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer