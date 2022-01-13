Thursday, January 14 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

58° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 58° 34°

Friday

50° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 50° 34°

Saturday

34° / 17°
Snow
Snow 80% 34° 17°

Sunday

35° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 35° 25°

Monday

43° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 30°

Tuesday

56° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 31°

Wednesday

39° / 15°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 39° 15°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 PM
Clear
2%
48°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

41°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
36°

35°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
35°

35°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
35°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
34°

34°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
34°

33°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
33°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
7%
35°

35°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
35°

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
36°

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
40°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
42°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
3%
45°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
49°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
50°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
50°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
50°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

The January thaw our area has enjoyed is going out on a high note. We enjoyed highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with bright skies from start to finish. Chillier weather works in on Friday with a cold and snowy day on tap for Saturday.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for Northern Arkansas for Saturday into Saturday night. Additional advisories are likely to trickle in through Friday.

The forecast through Friday looks pretty quiet. High clouds will increase overnight with a generally cloudy day Friday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Friday, winds will become breezy out of the southeast, adding to the chillier feel to the air as we finish out the week.

Saturday’s storm will dive south through the middle of the country Friday night with rain building in from northwest to southeast. The rain will quickly transition to wet snow through sunrise Saturday with a quick period of sleet as the transition occurs.

The transition over to all snow will likely hold off until after sunrise over much of Northern Arkansas, but I do expect all of the area to have transitioned to snow by mid to late morning.

There may be periods of heavier snow, especially right after the transition. Heavier snow will remain possible south of the state line through Saturday afternoon.

The snow will come to an end from north to south down to about the state line by Saturday evening, but it will persist south of the state line through late Saturday evening.

Snow accumulations are expected across the area with a general 1 to 3″ north of the state line. A heavier stripe of snow, 3 to 6″, is expected across Northern Arkansas from Berryville and Jasper east. Locally higher amounts over 6″ are possible.

North of the state line there may be another area with more enhanced amounts, 3″ or more, across the higher terrain areas along Hwy. 60 east of Springfield. This would focus across Webster and Wright Counties into Texas County.

Snow accumulations may fight some headwinds with several negatives on the table. Temperatures will be marginal, the storm is moving through primarily during the day, and ground temperatures have warmed a bit this past week. Snowfall rates will be another factor with higher rates increasing the likelihood of accumulation and lighter rates allowing for the possibility of some melting.

This is a storm where there will likely be some travel impacts. Higher snowfall rates will reduce visibility and increase the likelihood of snow-covered roads. Where snow amounts are lighter and the rates are lighter, the snow may melt off the roads or have a tougher time accumulating altogether.

The snow will clear out of the area late Saturday night with clouds following suit in many areas by Sunday morning. Temperatures will tumble into the teens over the fresh snow cover.

The snow cover will likely mute how warm temperatures can get, but with mostly sunny skies temperatures will still manage to warm into the 30s Sunday.

Will be melting off snow and warming temperatures up through Monday and Tuesday. MLK Day will come with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s with sunshine and 50s on Tuesday.

Colder weather will work back into the pattern Wednesday with subfreezing highs possible Thursday. There are currently no signals for much if any rain or snow through next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner