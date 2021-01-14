Thursday, January 14 Evening Forecast

We saw wind whipped rain today with wind whipped snow expected Friday.

For tonight, we’ll find clouds thinning out early in the evening. Clouds will roll back in before sunrise with temperatures slipping a little below freezing.

Winds will quickly ramp up Friday morning with snow building from north to south during the morning. The snow should arrive in Springfield after 9 am, arriving along the state line by early afternoon. The snow will be driven by wind gusts to 45 mph and this will likely lead to reduced visibilities. The strong winds will also drive wind chills down into the upper teens and low 20s.

The snow will continue through the afternoon into the evening before gradually tapering off by late evening. There will likely be some lingering flurries into the morning hours Saturday. Snow accumulations will likely be tough to measure with some drifting expected due to strong winds. Totals will range from a dusting near the state line to half an inch to an inch along Hwy. 60. and I-49. Amounts of 1 to 2″ are expected north of Hwy. 60 and east of Hwy. 65 with locally higher amounts to 3″ possible. In Springfield, amounts should remain just under an inch.

Road impacts will be felt primarily in lower visibilities and strong crosswinds during the day. Roads will be wet during the day but could become slick heading into the evening with the loss of daylight and with temperatures falling below freezing.

The weekend forecast will remain pretty quiet by comparison. Saturday will start cloudy and cold with a few flurries. Clouds will give way to some sun by early afternoon as clouds erode from west to east. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s but could remain in the low 30s in areas to the northeast like Vichy and Rolla where clouds will be slowest to thin out.

Sunday will feature some sun in the morning with clouds rolling back in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly, but warmer than Saturday.

The warming trend ramps up by Monday. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to near 50° after a cold morning.

A cold front will sweep across the area early in the day Tuesday. There will be a fair amount of cloud cover, but some sun as well. Temperatures will be chillier than Monday.

The front will stall to the south by Wednesday and will be a focus for wet weather Wednesday into Thursday as it tries to lift back to the north.