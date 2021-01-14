Thursday, January 14 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We saw wind whipped rain today with wind whipped snow expected Friday.

For tonight, we’ll find clouds thinning out early in the evening. Clouds will roll back in before sunrise with temperatures slipping a little below freezing.

Winds will quickly ramp up Friday morning with snow building from north to south during the morning. The snow should arrive in Springfield after 9 am, arriving along the state line by early afternoon. The snow will be driven by wind gusts to 45 mph and this will likely lead to reduced visibilities. The strong winds will also drive wind chills down into the upper teens and low 20s.

The snow will continue through the afternoon into the evening before gradually tapering off by late evening. There will likely be some lingering flurries into the morning hours Saturday. Snow accumulations will likely be tough to measure with some drifting expected due to strong winds. Totals will range from a dusting near the state line to half an inch to an inch along Hwy. 60. and I-49. Amounts of 1 to 2″ are expected north of Hwy. 60 and east of Hwy. 65 with locally higher amounts to 3″ possible. In Springfield, amounts should remain just under an inch.

Road impacts will be felt primarily in lower visibilities and strong crosswinds during the day. Roads will be wet during the day but could become slick heading into the evening with the loss of daylight and with temperatures falling below freezing.

The weekend forecast will remain pretty quiet by comparison. Saturday will start cloudy and cold with a few flurries. Clouds will give way to some sun by early afternoon as clouds erode from west to east. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s but could remain in the low 30s in areas to the northeast like Vichy and Rolla where clouds will be slowest to thin out.

Sunday will feature some sun in the morning with clouds rolling back in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly, but warmer than Saturday.

The warming trend ramps up by Monday. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to near 50° after a cold morning.

A cold front will sweep across the area early in the day Tuesday. There will be a fair amount of cloud cover, but some sun as well. Temperatures will be chillier than Monday.

The front will stall to the south by Wednesday and will be a focus for wet weather Wednesday into Thursday as it tries to lift back to the north.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

38°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

42°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

36°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F A few clouds. Low 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

42°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F A shower is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

48° / 29°
Showers
Showers 20% 48° 29°

Friday

33° / 26°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 70% 33° 26°

Saturday

37° / 25°
AM Flurries
AM Flurries 30% 37° 25°

Sunday

41° / 24°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 41° 24°

Monday

50° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 50° 33°

Tuesday

41° / 30°
Showers
Showers 20% 41° 30°

Wednesday

44° / 39°
Showers
Showers 32% 44° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
38°

38°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
38°

37°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
37°

35°

11 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

33°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

33°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

6 AM
Cloudy
8%
32°

32°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
32°

32°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
32°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
32°

32°

10 AM
Snow Showers/Wind
37%
32°

33°

11 AM
Snow Showers/Wind
46%
33°

33°

12 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
52%
33°

33°

1 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
51%
33°

33°

2 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
50%
33°

32°

3 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
50%
32°

32°

4 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
54%
32°

32°

5 PM
Snow Showers/Wind
57%
32°

31°

6 PM
Snow Showers
51%
31°

30°

7 PM
Snow Showers
44%
30°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100