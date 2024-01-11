Beautiful day with temperatures managing to climb well into the 50s, Fayetteville even managed to warm up to 60 degrees today. Sadly this heat is going to be short-lived.

A strong cold front will be pushing through the Ozarks Friday morning sweeping away the warm temperatures while returning active weather. Rain will kick off this evening ahead of the front. Additionally, I can’t rule out a few thunderstorms developing tonight, especially for areas south of I-44 and east of Highway 63. A few of the storms could come with some quarter-sized hail.

The transition from rain to winter weather occurs after frontal passage. Once the front pushes through after sunrise, temperatures will start to plummet. The window for snow showers with tomorrow morning through the early afternoon.

The main concern with tomorrow’s weather is the Arctic blast of frigid temperatures that will be crashing in. We’ll witness a near 40-degree chance in temperatures from the start to the end of the day as temperatures will ultimately drop into the teens. Meteorologist Natalie Nunn constructed an article doing a deeper dive into the potential of a flash freeze developing tomorrow.

Winds will howl from late morning through the afternoon with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range. Feels like temperatures will be into the single digits by the afternoon.

Snow amounts will won’t be too impressive with this system. Most of the Ozarks will fall somewhere between a dusting to 1″. Locally some areas may see up to 2″. Slick roads will likely develop by mid to late morning, remaining slick throughout the day. I have concerns about untreated roads developing a layer of flash-freezing ice and then being covered up with a thin layer of snowfall.

A break from winter weather will come on Saturday, however, sadly won’t be a break from the frigid temperatures. Highs for Saturday will only peak out in the low 20s. It only worse overnight as the forecasted low is 0 degrees.

The cold will intensify on Sunday as the coldest air mass since December 2022 moves into the Ozarks. Another period of snowy weather will develop on Sunday afternoon. Snow ratios of 20:1 are possible therefore boosting snow totals (normal is roughly 10 inches of snow for every inch of rainfall).

Amounts for Sunday’s event have been trending lighter. Early estimations for totals are 1-3″ with heavier amounts to the South. We’ll be able to more accurately pinpoint totals once this system makes landfall over the weekend.

Temperatures Sunday will struggle to warm through the single digits and wind chills will drop below -10°. MLK Day will be the coldest MLK Day on record with lows near or below zero and daytime highs in the single digits to low teens. Snow from Sunday night may linger for parts of the Ozarks into Monday.

Temperatures may fall well below zero Tuesday morning before the intense cold begins to relax. The pattern looks quiet with highs near freezing on Wednesday. That would make for at least a 5-day stretch where temperatures remain below freezing, the longest freezing stretch since the frigid February of 2021. There’s a chance the freezing temperatures remain through next week.

