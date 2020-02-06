Live Now
School Closings

Thursday, February 6 Morning Forecast

Weather

Flurries first, clouds hang around today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the eastern Ozarks until 8 AM. There, light snow is still falling – a trace to an inch of snow is possible. Roads are already frozen and slick from yesterday’s wintry weather — please be careful.

That dose of snow should exit to the east by mid-morning. Roads will be slick and snow-covered to start for most of the area, leftover damage from yesterday.

Clouds hang tight this afternoon keeping temperatures cold. Highs stay in the lower 30’s.

Tonight skies try to clear, allowing temperatures to tumble. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s will feel bitter at the bus stop.

Tomorrow we’ll keep a few clouds. Temperatures will still be chilly in the lower 40’s.

Saturday looks nice! Mostly sunny with highs in the middle/ upper 40’s.

By Sunday, temperatures warm into the lower 50’s ahead of our next storm. Rain showers will be possible late into Sunday night. Rain should clear by Monday morning with clouds lingering in the afternoon.

Rain chances return late Tuesday into Wednesday with our next storm. That storm looks wetter- stay tuned to the rain forecast!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

24°F Overcast Feels like 13°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
19°F Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

27°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

27°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

25°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

28°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Some clouds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

31° / 19°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 30% 31° 19°

Friday

42° / 24°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 42° 24°

Saturday

47° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 47° 32°

Sunday

50° / 31°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 50° 31°

Monday

42° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 42° 32°

Tuesday

45° / 37°
Icy to start, then rain
Icy to start, then rain 40% 45° 37°

Wednesday

51° / 33°
Showers
Showers 50% 51° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

23°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
23°

25°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
25°

25°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
25°

26°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
26°

28°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
28°

29°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
29°

30°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
30°

31°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

28°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

26°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
26°

26°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

24°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

21°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
21°

21°

11 PM
Clear
10%
21°

20°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
20°

19°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
19°

19°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
19°

19°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
19°

18°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
18°

19°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
19°

20°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
20°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now