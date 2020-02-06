Thursday, February 6 Morning Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the eastern Ozarks until 8 AM. There, light snow is still falling – a trace to an inch of snow is possible. Roads are already frozen and slick from yesterday’s wintry weather — please be careful.

That dose of snow should exit to the east by mid-morning. Roads will be slick and snow-covered to start for most of the area, leftover damage from yesterday.

Clouds hang tight this afternoon keeping temperatures cold. Highs stay in the lower 30’s.

Tonight skies try to clear, allowing temperatures to tumble. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s will feel bitter at the bus stop.

Tomorrow we’ll keep a few clouds. Temperatures will still be chilly in the lower 40’s.

Saturday looks nice! Mostly sunny with highs in the middle/ upper 40’s.

By Sunday, temperatures warm into the lower 50’s ahead of our next storm. Rain showers will be possible late into Sunday night. Rain should clear by Monday morning with clouds lingering in the afternoon.

Rain chances return late Tuesday into Wednesday with our next storm. That storm looks wetter- stay tuned to the rain forecast!