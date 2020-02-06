Thursday, February 6 Evening Forecast

Cold and cloudy weather gave way to some afternoon sunshine, at least along and north of the interstate. Temperatures remained cold with highs at or below freezing. It’s hard to believe it was in the 70s just a few days ago. But, we’ve bottomed out with this cold snap and will see temperatures heading higher heading into the weekend.

Skies will continue to clear this evening with mainly clear skies through early Friday morning before high cloudiness spreads back into the area. This will provide a window for temperatures to tumble given the light winds and dry air that will also be in place. The cold will be enhanced over snow-covered areas north of the interstate where readings will dip into the low to mid-10s. Elsewhere, lows will be about 5 to 10° warmer.

FORECAST LOWS TONIGHT

A clipper will sweep southeast into the area Friday afternoon. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, but leaning mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers will be possible north and east of Springfield during the afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures will warm well above freezing with highs in the low to mid-40s outside of snow-covered areas. Temperatures will remain chillier where snow remains with highs in the upper 30s from Joplin northeast across Lake of the Ozarks.

CLIPPER BRINGS A FEW SHOWERS TO PARTS OF THE AREA FRIDAY

FORECAST HIGHS FRIDAY

A warming trend will continue over the weekend with sunny skies and highs well into the 40s on Saturday. Sunday looks cloudier but a bit more mild with highs in the 50s. Showers will move in during the day as a cold front pushes in.

RAIN RETURNS ON SUNDAY

Colder weather returns by Monday with skies remaining rather cloudy. Highs will be in the low 40s.

The pattern stays chilly through the remainder of the week and unsettled too. There could be a quick round of rain or snow showers early Tuesday with decreasing clouds later in the day. Clouds will move back in Tuesday night with a stronger storm sweeping northeast across the area Wednesday. The storm will bring wet and chilly weather to the area with highs in the 40s. Colder air looks like it will build in behind the storm on Thursday.