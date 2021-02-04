Thursday, February 4 Morning Forecast

Wednesday was gorgeous for this time of year! I hope you were able to get out and enjoy it because big changes arrive today. A cold front will track through the region for our Thursday and it’s going to bring blustery conditions, the chance of showers, and colder temperatures. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph and that is why Wind Advisories have been put into place until this afternoon.

The front will likely push through around midday with falling temps likely after that. Showers are possible as the boundary moves in but they’re looking scattered at best. Rain looks to mix with snow late in the day across Central Missouri as the colder air crashes in. Friday is actually looking quite pleasant as return flow from the south takes over.

Temperatures climb back above normal for this time of year (45°) under sunny skies. Most of us will rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our next cold front moves in by the first half of the weekend and this one is going to be a strong one. It looks to swing through the Ozarks Saturday and behind it, colder air is going to spill in. The big question is when we do actually tap into the Arctic air. It’s looking like it may be after the weekend as the flow above the surface doesn’t begin to turn northerly until early next week. Nonetheless, well below average temps take over the area by Monday. We are also tracking snow chances as an upper-level piece of energy tracks through behind the front. A few rain/snow showers are possible Saturday into Saturday night, but moisture will be lacking and we’re not expecting anything widespread. It’s something we’ll be watching closely though so stay tuned! Temps for Super Bowl Sunday remain seasonable, topping out in the mid-40s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Monday is when we look to really get in on some cold as that polar airmass takes over the Upper-Midwest. Highs will most likely be in the 20s Monday. Lows could fall into the single digits and teens by the time we awaken Tuesday. Wind chill values will probably be in the single digits throughout the day, with some spots near 0. Another disturbance looks to combine with the cold and bring some wintry weather by late Monday into Monday night. Precip. may start as a wintry mix and change to light snow Monday night. Stay with us for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer