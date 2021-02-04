Thursday, February 4 Evening Forecast

Today has been a transition day. We started off today with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. A cold front came in with some showers and colder conditions. We stay seasonal this weekend before a bitter blast comes for next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20’s under mostly starry skies. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Friday will be above-average for this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with plenty of sunshine. It will still be windy out of the west at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.







This weekend isn’t looking terrible. Saturday will be the tricky day of the two. There is a chance for some rain/snow showers. At most, a dusting of snow will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces if it sticks. Temperatures till top off in the upper 40’s with overnight lows in the lower 20’s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle 40’s and overnight lows in the upper 20’s.

Monday a cold front will come in and that could bring in a mix of rain and snow showers for the day. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. This cold front will also drag the cold, arctic air down with it. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with overnight lows in the middle teens.

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower teens.

Wednesday looks like it will be one of the coldest days next week with temperatures topping off in the lower 20’s and overnight lows in the single digits and lower teens. Thursday looks to be a cold one as well.