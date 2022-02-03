Ol’ Man Winter is back and we’re seeing snow all across the region. We’ll start our Thursday off with moderate to heavy snow as that low departs. Another piece of upper-level energy moves through the region late in the day which keeps the light snow showers and flurries around Thursday night into early Friday. Conditions will likely be treacherous throughout the day on Thursday so please be prepared to not travel. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect throughout Ozarks, including Springfield through midnight Friday. Areas to the north that saw a lot of snow yesterday, won’t be seeing as much from this round but we’re still going to see totals possibly over a foot. Snowfall could top out between 8-10″ in the metro. There could be some locations closer to the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline that pick up over 10″ with localized spots near 12″. Higher amounts of ice and sleet are in store the farther south and east you trek which cuts down on snowfall amounts. 3-6″ is a good bet for those spots. Ice accumulations could stack up over half an inch across parts of Arkansas which could make for possible power outages. Arctic air settles today into Friday with highs in the teens and 20s along with lows in the single digits. High pressure builds in late Friday and that will bring a return the sunshine on Saturday with highs warming back into the 30s. Sunday is looking even warmer but we’ll see a few more clouds as a weak front looks to slide through the area. The cold front knocks our temps back from the 40s to the 30s on Monday under lots of sunshine. Temperatures start to moderate heading through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the upper 40s. We’ll see lots of sunshine with high pressure remaining in control through midweek.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer