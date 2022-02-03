A winter storm that started two nights ago has one last chapter before it comes to an end. Phase 3 of this winter storm will move through tonight dumping another round of light snow over areas along and south of the interstate.

Light snow showers and flurries over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas will continue into this evening. A round of steadier, somewhat heavier snow will move out of Oklahoma. This round will spread northeast to about Hwy. 65 by mid-evening. It will initially be fairly light, but the snow will pick up a bit by midnight. The snow will wind down again before sunrise with just a few lingering flurries around sunrise.

Additional snow amounts will range from a dusting north of the interstate to close to an inch along the interstate. Totals of 1 to 2″ are possible south of the interstate. This will bring the grand total for this winter storm to around 6 or 7″ around Springfield. This will make this storm one of the bigger storms since February 2015.

Road conditions remain poor across the Ozarks and won’t see much improvement until Friday. Sunnier skies Friday will really improve road conditions on roads that have been cleared. The sunshine will melt what remains with those roads likely clear and dry by late afternoon Friday. Any roads that haven’t been cleared will hold onto the snow cover into the weekend before we see some gradual improvement. The weekend forecast isn’t overly warm, so there will likely be roads that remain partially covered into next week.

Temperatures will remain very cold into the weekend. Cloud cover will try to thin out across areas near and north of the interstate Friday morning, opening the door to single-digit lows there. Lows in the teens can be expected further south with wind chills near zero throughout the night. Sunshine and a wind shift to a more westerly wind direction will lead to the beginnings of a warm-up. That said, highs across most of the area will remain below freezing on Friday.





The coldest weather out of this stretch will come Saturday morning. A surface high will build southeast across Missouri by Saturday morning. This will come with clear skies and very light winds. All of this along with the deep snow cover will allow temperatures to crater with lows in the single digits and single digits below zero. The higher likelihood of temperatures below freezing will be northeast of Springfield.

A frigid start to Saturday will give way to the beginnings of a thaw. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the 30s and low 40s during the afternoon.





Sunday will be a touch warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

The overall pattern this weekend into next week looks very quiet with little to no chance for precipitation. Warmer weather will gradually develop too with highs back in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday through Thursday. The warmer weather by Tuesday and Wednesday will cause most of the snow to finally disappear from the area.