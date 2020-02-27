Thursday, February 27 Morning Forecast

Increasing clouds but not as cold today

Clear skies and calm winds are keeping us colder this morning with lows dropping into the 20’s.

We’ll find recovering temperatures this afternoon despite an increase in cloud cover. Highs will be much closer to average in the upper 40’s.

A weak hiccup rolls past this evening bringing the chance for a few spotty rain showers. Most of us stay dry. Lows tonight dip towards 30 degrees.

We keep the storm track overhead tomorrow, so one more hiccup passes by. Shower chances will still be spotty, but healthiest over the eastern Ozarks. Expect a few clouds and seasonal highs near 50 degrees tomorrow.

A ridge of high pressure moves in on Saturday bringing steady southerly winds and lots of sunshine. Both will give temperatures a big boost, warming into the lower 60’s!

Temperatures stay warm on Sunday despite an increase in clouds. Southerly winds will keep highs in the lower 60’s.

By Monday our next big storm arrives with some showers and thunder. The front stalls through Tuesday and Wednesday with a heavy rain set-up possible. Flooding concerns would return to the Ozarks by early next week.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

23°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 14°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

21°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

22°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

48° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 48° 30°

Friday

52° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 52° 31°

Saturday

64° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 47°

Sunday

62° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 62° 50°

Monday

63° / 42°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 63° 42°

Tuesday

51° / 41°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 51° 41°

Wednesday

51° / 35°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 51° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
20°

27°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
27°

32°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

36°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
36°

39°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

41°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

40°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
32°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

