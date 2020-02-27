Thursday, February 27 Morning Forecast

Clear skies and calm winds are keeping us colder this morning with lows dropping into the 20’s.

We’ll find recovering temperatures this afternoon despite an increase in cloud cover. Highs will be much closer to average in the upper 40’s.

A weak hiccup rolls past this evening bringing the chance for a few spotty rain showers. Most of us stay dry. Lows tonight dip towards 30 degrees.

We keep the storm track overhead tomorrow, so one more hiccup passes by. Shower chances will still be spotty, but healthiest over the eastern Ozarks. Expect a few clouds and seasonal highs near 50 degrees tomorrow.

A ridge of high pressure moves in on Saturday bringing steady southerly winds and lots of sunshine. Both will give temperatures a big boost, warming into the lower 60’s!

Temperatures stay warm on Sunday despite an increase in clouds. Southerly winds will keep highs in the lower 60’s.

By Monday our next big storm arrives with some showers and thunder. The front stalls through Tuesday and Wednesday with a heavy rain set-up possible. Flooding concerns would return to the Ozarks by early next week.