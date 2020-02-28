Thursday, February 27 Evening Forecast

We’ll see bouts of clouds and a few showers tonight into Friday as clippers dive southeast across the area. Tonight’s clipper will bring a wave of showers across the area this evening, departing near or after midnight. There could be a bit of snow mixing in with the rain later this evening, but no impacts are expected. Skies will clear closer to sunrise with temperatures slipping a little below freezing. There could be some patchy fog over Southwest Missouri where evening rain and clearing skies later tonight along with light winds will prime the area for some fog.

Friday’s clipper will be more focused to the east. Skies will be partly cloudy over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas with cloudier skies to the northeast. There will likely be a few light showers over those areas during the day. Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 50s southwest to upper 40s northeast.

HIGHS ON FRIDAY

The clipper pattern comes to a close by Saturday as the trough shifts further east and a ridge develops over the middle of the country. This will make for a quiet, “get outside” kinda weather day. Skies will be sunny with some high cloudiness by late afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s.

The clouds will continue to stream in Saturday night, keeping temperatures warmer. Mostly cloudy skies will follow for Sunday with a few light showers possible by the end of the day into the evening. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s.

A front will lurk to our northwest on Monday with higher humidity building north into the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during the afternoon. There may be enough instability and wind energy in the atmosphere to organize storms a bit with a few stronger storms possible.

The front will try to edge southeast across the area Monday night with another storm rippling up the front on Tuesday. This should keep the pattern wet trough Tuesday into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be cooler too. The wet pattern will end by Wednesday morning with slow clearing later in the day. Rain totals could be heavy over the Monday through Tuesday timeframe with amounts of 1 to 2″ possible. The heavier totals will favor Northern Arkansas. The heavy rain could lead to some risk of flooding too.

HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK

Sunshine and cool weather follows the unsettled stretch by Thursday. The pattern into the following weekend looks quiet with an extended period of warmer weather.

Overcast

Springfield

39°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
29°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

45°F Broken Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
32°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

47° / 29°
Showers of rain and snow early
Showers of rain and snow early 40% 47° 29°

Friday

51° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 51° 28°

Saturday

63° / 46°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 63° 46°

Sunday

60° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 60° 51°

Monday

64° / 40°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 64° 40°

Tuesday

51° / 39°
Showers
Showers 60% 51° 39°

Wednesday

50° / 31°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 50° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

40°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
32°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

30°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
34°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

