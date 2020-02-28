Thursday, February 27 Evening Forecast

We’ll see bouts of clouds and a few showers tonight into Friday as clippers dive southeast across the area. Tonight’s clipper will bring a wave of showers across the area this evening, departing near or after midnight. There could be a bit of snow mixing in with the rain later this evening, but no impacts are expected. Skies will clear closer to sunrise with temperatures slipping a little below freezing. There could be some patchy fog over Southwest Missouri where evening rain and clearing skies later tonight along with light winds will prime the area for some fog.

Friday’s clipper will be more focused to the east. Skies will be partly cloudy over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas with cloudier skies to the northeast. There will likely be a few light showers over those areas during the day. Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 50s southwest to upper 40s northeast.

HIGHS ON FRIDAY

The clipper pattern comes to a close by Saturday as the trough shifts further east and a ridge develops over the middle of the country. This will make for a quiet, “get outside” kinda weather day. Skies will be sunny with some high cloudiness by late afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s.

The clouds will continue to stream in Saturday night, keeping temperatures warmer. Mostly cloudy skies will follow for Sunday with a few light showers possible by the end of the day into the evening. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s.

A front will lurk to our northwest on Monday with higher humidity building north into the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during the afternoon. There may be enough instability and wind energy in the atmosphere to organize storms a bit with a few stronger storms possible.

The front will try to edge southeast across the area Monday night with another storm rippling up the front on Tuesday. This should keep the pattern wet trough Tuesday into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be cooler too. The wet pattern will end by Wednesday morning with slow clearing later in the day. Rain totals could be heavy over the Monday through Tuesday timeframe with amounts of 1 to 2″ possible. The heavier totals will favor Northern Arkansas. The heavy rain could lead to some risk of flooding too.

HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK

Sunshine and cool weather follows the unsettled stretch by Thursday. The pattern into the following weekend looks quiet with an extended period of warmer weather.