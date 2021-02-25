Thursday, February 25 Morning Forecast

A cooler Thursday is on tap across the area in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. The northeasterly flow will keep us a little more seasonable with temps rising to the lower 50s in the metro. We won’t see as much sunshine today either. It’ll be mixed with clouds as times as we progress through the day. As we step into Friday, our focus turns to another disturbance that tracks toward the region. The best chances for moisture remain in Arkansas but a shower or two is possible along the Stateline. Areas of drizzle are also possible throughout the day. We could even see a few snowflakes mix in early with colder temps aloft. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 40s and 50s under mainly cloudy conditions. A return to a milder feel is on tap for Saturday as winds turn around from the southwest ahead of our next cold front. Expect well above normal temperatures for the afternoon with temps in the 50s and 60s. This boundary swings through on Sunday and it brings the chance for rain. Moisture doesn’t look terribly widespread but I think we’ll be dodging showers through the day. High pressure builds back in by the start of March with conditions looking pleasant and near average. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the 50s by Monday under lots of sunshine. Another system brings the chance of rain by Tuesday with temperatures remaining seasonable for this time of year. As that wave clears, more sunshine and milder air are is in store for Wednesday. Highs look to jump back into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

28°F Sunny Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

28°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

30°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
37°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

27°F Sunny Feels like 22°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

30°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

50° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 32°

Friday

48° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 48° 33°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 42°

Sunday

55° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 29°

Monday

55° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 55° 36°

Tuesday

52° / 34°
Showers
Showers 20% 52° 34°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 64° 41°

Humidity

