Thursday, February 25 Morning Forecast

A cooler Thursday is on tap across the area in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. The northeasterly flow will keep us a little more seasonable with temps rising to the lower 50s in the metro. We won’t see as much sunshine today either. It’ll be mixed with clouds as times as we progress through the day. As we step into Friday, our focus turns to another disturbance that tracks toward the region. The best chances for moisture remain in Arkansas but a shower or two is possible along the Stateline. Areas of drizzle are also possible throughout the day. We could even see a few snowflakes mix in early with colder temps aloft. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 40s and 50s under mainly cloudy conditions. A return to a milder feel is on tap for Saturday as winds turn around from the southwest ahead of our next cold front. Expect well above normal temperatures for the afternoon with temps in the 50s and 60s. This boundary swings through on Sunday and it brings the chance for rain. Moisture doesn’t look terribly widespread but I think we’ll be dodging showers through the day. High pressure builds back in by the start of March with conditions looking pleasant and near average. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the 50s by Monday under lots of sunshine. Another system brings the chance of rain by Tuesday with temperatures remaining seasonable for this time of year. As that wave clears, more sunshine and milder air are is in store for Wednesday. Highs look to jump back into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer