Thursday, February 25 Evening Forecast

Have you enjoyed the taste of Spring and the sunshine? I know I sure have! Temperatures will hover in the 50’s and 60’s for the next 7 days, so not too bad. A few rain chances are in the 7-day as well.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with mostly cloudy skies and showers to the south. Showers will stay south of Highway 60 but most will be closer to the state line.

Friday temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies and some areas of Drizzle will be possible. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

This weekend will be great to start with a wet end. Temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing showers possible. Showers will be more likely on Sunday with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible south of Highway 60. Overall, between .50″ and 1″ will be possible where those heavier pockets of rain set up.







Monday to start the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tuesday could feature a shower but mostly cloudy skies will be likely. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Wednesday temperatures will be back up in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. The pattern suggests some rain by the end of the week.