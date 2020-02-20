Thursday, February 20 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with some light snow/ flurries this morning. Expect the flakes to diminish quickly around sunrise.

Both air and road temperatures are above freezing, so roads are mainly wet this morning. Light snow has accumulated on cars and grassy surfaces. Be careful on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks this morning — those spots are most susceptible to be slick!

As our light snow exits, our Arctic high will nudge into the Ozarks. This will help skies clear but temperatures stay cold. We’ll turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon. Brisk north winds will keep temperatures cold and way below average with highs struggling in the middle 30’s!

Clear skies, calm winds, and Arctic air will be the recipe for another cold night tonight. Lows in the teens will feel like single digits at times. Bundle up!

Tomorrow afternoon the core of the Arctic air nudges east on steady southerly winds. Expect mostly sunny skies and moderating highs in the low to middle 40’s.

We’ll find temperatures closer to 50 degrees on Saturday despite a few more clouds. That warmer air mass will come ahead of our next big storm.

Our next storm will bring showers by Sunday morning. We’ll turn chilly and wet Sunday afternoon with widespread rain. Rain totals could approach 1-1.5″, posing a minor flooding concern. Soils are already saturated, be careful near swollen creeks!

Rain exits early on Monday. Temperatures turn cooler with lingering clouds early next week.