Thursday, February 20 Morning Forecast

Weather

Flurries first, clearing skies but cold highs this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out with some light snow/ flurries this morning. Expect the flakes to diminish quickly around sunrise.

Both air and road temperatures are above freezing, so roads are mainly wet this morning. Light snow has accumulated on cars and grassy surfaces. Be careful on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks this morning — those spots are most susceptible to be slick!

As our light snow exits, our Arctic high will nudge into the Ozarks. This will help skies clear but temperatures stay cold. We’ll turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon. Brisk north winds will keep temperatures cold and way below average with highs struggling in the middle 30’s!

Clear skies, calm winds, and Arctic air will be the recipe for another cold night tonight. Lows in the teens will feel like single digits at times. Bundle up!

Tomorrow afternoon the core of the Arctic air nudges east on steady southerly winds. Expect mostly sunny skies and moderating highs in the low to middle 40’s.

We’ll find temperatures closer to 50 degrees on Saturday despite a few more clouds. That warmer air mass will come ahead of our next big storm.

Our next storm will bring showers by Sunday morning. We’ll turn chilly and wet Sunday afternoon with widespread rain. Rain totals could approach 1-1.5″, posing a minor flooding concern. Soils are already saturated, be careful near swollen creeks!

Rain exits early on Monday. Temperatures turn cooler with lingering clouds early next week.

Overcast

Springfield

28°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
14°F Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Clear. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

25°F Overcast Feels like 14°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
14°F Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

31°F Few Clouds Feels like 19°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Clear. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

36° / 14°
Snow early
Snow early 20% 36° 14°

Friday

43° / 25°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 43° 25°

Saturday

51° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 51° 36°

Sunday

44° / 41°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 44° 41°

Monday

48° / 31°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 48° 31°

Tuesday

48° / 30°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 48° 30°

Wednesday

36° / 15°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 36° 15°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

30°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

31°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

33°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
33°

34°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

36°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

32°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

28°

6 PM
Clear
0%
28°

26°

7 PM
Clear
0%
26°

24°

8 PM
Clear
0%
24°

22°

9 PM
Clear
0%
22°

21°

10 PM
Clear
0%
21°

20°

11 PM
Clear
0%
20°

20°

12 AM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

1 AM
Clear
0%
19°

17°

2 AM
Clear
0%
17°

17°

3 AM
Clear
0%
17°

17°

4 AM
Clear
0%
17°

16°

5 AM
Clear
0%
16°

15°

6 AM
Clear
0%
15°

14°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
14°

18°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
18°

