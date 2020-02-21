Thursday, February 20 Evening Forecast

A quick round of snow came and went early this morning, dropping a dusting to a half an inch of snow across parts of Southwest Missouri. Areas from Springfield east to Marshfield picked up slightly higher amounts of around an inch.

Clouds were on the way out by late afternoon setting us up for a cold night across the Ozarks. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the teens with ideal conditions for temperatures to bottom out with clear skies, dry air and winds becoming nearly calm by morning.

COLD NIGHT AHEAD

The frigid start to Friday will give way to chilly afternoon temperatures under sunny skies. Winds won’t be terribly strong, switching around to the southwest later in the day.

BRIGHT AND CHILLY FRIDAY

Temperatures will tumble back into the 20s Friday night as skies remain mostly clear.

It looks like we’ll be able to string together two nice days with skies remaining mostly sunny Saturday. The sunshine will boost temperatures into the low to mid-50s during the afternoon.

Clouds will really start streaming into the area by Saturday evening with rain possible by sunrise Sunday. The rain will hang around for much of the day keeping temperatures stuck in the 40s. The slow-moving storm will keep the area wet into Monday morning with the rain tapering off to very light showers or drizzle.

Rain totals will range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ with some minor flooding possible.

SOAKING RAIN SUNDAY INTO MONDAY MORNING

Temperatures will remain chilly Monday and Tuesday with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

Colder air will build in by the middle of the week, and it may come with some snow chances Tuesday night into Wednesday. Colder weather will settle in for the remainder of the week with highs in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday and lows in the teens.

Clear

Springfield

25°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
15°F Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

35° / 15°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 35° 15°

Friday

43° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 24°

Saturday

53° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 37°

Sunday

44° / 42°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 44° 42°

Monday

48° / 32°
Showers
Showers 40% 48° 32°

Tuesday

46° / 27°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 46° 27°

Wednesday

35° / 18°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 35° 18°

Trending Stories