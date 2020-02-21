Thursday, February 20 Evening Forecast

A quick round of snow came and went early this morning, dropping a dusting to a half an inch of snow across parts of Southwest Missouri. Areas from Springfield east to Marshfield picked up slightly higher amounts of around an inch.

Clouds were on the way out by late afternoon setting us up for a cold night across the Ozarks. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the teens with ideal conditions for temperatures to bottom out with clear skies, dry air and winds becoming nearly calm by morning.

COLD NIGHT AHEAD

The frigid start to Friday will give way to chilly afternoon temperatures under sunny skies. Winds won’t be terribly strong, switching around to the southwest later in the day.

BRIGHT AND CHILLY FRIDAY

Temperatures will tumble back into the 20s Friday night as skies remain mostly clear.

It looks like we’ll be able to string together two nice days with skies remaining mostly sunny Saturday. The sunshine will boost temperatures into the low to mid-50s during the afternoon.

Clouds will really start streaming into the area by Saturday evening with rain possible by sunrise Sunday. The rain will hang around for much of the day keeping temperatures stuck in the 40s. The slow-moving storm will keep the area wet into Monday morning with the rain tapering off to very light showers or drizzle.

Rain totals will range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ with some minor flooding possible.

SOAKING RAIN SUNDAY INTO MONDAY MORNING

Temperatures will remain chilly Monday and Tuesday with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

Colder air will build in by the middle of the week, and it may come with some snow chances Tuesday night into Wednesday. Colder weather will settle in for the remainder of the week with highs in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday and lows in the teens.