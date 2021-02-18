Thursday, February 18 Morning Forecast

The system that brought the snow to the area yesterday into last night continues to track northeastward today. Clouds will begin to break up as a result but we’re still going to see a few flurries early on. With the northerly flow, temps will struggle once again, only topping out in the 20s for most of the region. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see even more sunshine tomorrow. Bone-chilling conditions are in store early though, with lows near 0° and feels like temps well below it. By the afternoon, southwesterly winds will help us rebound back into the 30s. This is still well below normal for this time of February but we are taking strides back the other way! The warming trend holds this weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s Saturday ahead of our next storm system. An area of low pressure bring the chance of rain Sunday with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in late. A better chance of this lies in our northern communities. Temperatures really don’t cool much in the wake of this disturbance as high pressure quickly tracks eastward. This will bring that wind back around from the southwest early next week. We’ll above-average readings are on tap for the final week of the month. A ridge of high pressure builds into the Central U.S. and that will give us lots of sun both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few more clouds arrive by the middle part of next week as another disturbance tries to develop near the Ozarks. This is still close to a week away but this one looks to bring just the wet variety of precip. with temps holding in th 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

13°F Cloudy Feels like 1°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
3°F A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

16°F Cloudy Feels like 8°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable.
3°F Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

16°F Cloudy Feels like 7°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
5°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

12°F Cloudy Feels like 1°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
-1°F A few clouds from time to time. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

17°F Cloudy Feels like 6°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
3°F A mostly clear sky. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

21° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 21°

Friday

32° / 18°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 32° 18°

Saturday

42° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 42° 31°

Sunday

43° / 27°
Showers
Showers 50% 43° 27°

Monday

55° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 55° 34°

Tuesday

63° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 37°

Wednesday

57° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 57° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

13°

8 AM
Snow Showers
48%
13°

15°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
15°

17°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
17°

16°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
16°

18°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
18°

20°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
20°

22°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
22°

23°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
23°

23°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
23°

22°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
22°

20°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
20°

18°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
18°

16°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
16°

15°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
15°

13°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
13°

12°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
12°

10°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
10°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
