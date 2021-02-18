Thursday, February 18 Morning Forecast

The system that brought the snow to the area yesterday into last night continues to track northeastward today. Clouds will begin to break up as a result but we’re still going to see a few flurries early on. With the northerly flow, temps will struggle once again, only topping out in the 20s for most of the region. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see even more sunshine tomorrow. Bone-chilling conditions are in store early though, with lows near 0° and feels like temps well below it. By the afternoon, southwesterly winds will help us rebound back into the 30s. This is still well below normal for this time of February but we are taking strides back the other way! The warming trend holds this weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s Saturday ahead of our next storm system. An area of low pressure bring the chance of rain Sunday with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in late. A better chance of this lies in our northern communities. Temperatures really don’t cool much in the wake of this disturbance as high pressure quickly tracks eastward. This will bring that wind back around from the southwest early next week. We’ll above-average readings are on tap for the final week of the month. A ridge of high pressure builds into the Central U.S. and that will give us lots of sun both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few more clouds arrive by the middle part of next week as another disturbance tries to develop near the Ozarks. This is still close to a week away but this one looks to bring just the wet variety of precip. with temps holding in th 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer