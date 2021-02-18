Thursday, February 18 Evening Forecast

Historic cold wave beginning to come to an end. Temperatures Thursday managed to warm above 20°, that’s the first time in Springfield in a week. Temperatures haven’t been above freezing since February 6th, 12 days ago. That’s the longest streak of freezing temperatures since 1983.





Skies cleared out today and we should continue to see mostly clear skies tonight. This will open the door for temperatures to quickly tumble with lows around zero by morning. There could be some patchy fog to go along with the bitter cold readings.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Friday as the arctic air mass that has dominated the pattern finally moves out. Skies will remain mostly clear with an increase in high cloudiness toward the end of the day. Temperatures will warm to near freezing with snow beginning to melt.





The snow cover will temper the warm-up through the weekend, but we’ll still manage to warm above freezing. Saturday looks bright with highs in the low 40s. A front will sweep through late in the day Sunday. Breezy south to southwest winds will bring moisture and clouds back to the area with drizzle or light rain showers developing during the day Sunday. The pattern looks like it may generate some fog as well during the day Sunday as higher humidity moves over the snow cover. Temperatures will warm back up to around 40°.

Once that storm clears the area we’re looking at a stretch of really nice weather from Monday into Wednesday of next week. Westerly winds on Monday will quickly blow out the chilly air brought in by Sunday’s front. Sunshine will warm temperatures into the low 50s. Tuesday looks even warmer. Breezy southwest winds and sunshine will give much of the area a chance to break 60°, a first in Springfield this year.





The next front will slide in late Wednesday with increasing clouds ahead of the front. Temperatures will have a shot at hitting 60° once again before colder weather moves in Thursday. Clouds and a chance for rain or snow will come with the colder weather Thursday.