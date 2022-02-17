Wintry weather moves in

A potent storm system is moving in and it brings big impacts to the Ozarks today. A cold front is sliding eastward through the area which will set the stage for wintry weather. The area of low pressure trailing behind it is what will bring more moisture. Widespread, heavier rain has developed overnight ahead of that cold front, along with embedded thunderstorms. With the instability and wind shear in the atmosphere, we could see a few stronger storms down across our southern communities. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms. As the atmosphere cools, that rain will start to mix with freezing rain and sleet and then eventually snow. The track of the low is going to be key and that will determine the precipitation type and change over time. As it’s looking now, the majority of the precipitation today will be wintry, especially north of Springfield.

Distance makes the difference

The temperatures gradient is going to be sharp and a little distance will make a big difference in who sees plain rain, a mix, and who sees snow. This is something we’re going to watch extremely close so stay tuned. Minor accumulations are looking likely across the metro with the heaviest snow farther to the north across Central Missouri. Amounts up that way could exceed 6-8″. If this low shifts farther to the south, that heavy snow could shift our way. Most of us in Springfield will see around an inch or less. Again, little distances throughout the area will make a big difference. Snow begins to taper off Thursday night with a few snow showers still moving through.

Weekend weather preview

High pressure takes back over on Friday and that leads to a big return of the sun. Milder air will also take over with seasonable conditions on tap Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend with this ridge taking over the heart of the country. This will bring more sunshine through Saturday and Sunday with highs surging back into the 60s to close out the weekend. Mild air holds into next week but clouds start to thicken ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday.