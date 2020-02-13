Thursday, February 13 Morning Forecast

Snow flurries and drizzle are exiting this morning and Arctic air is moving in. Temperatures are tumbling fast this morning. Anything that was wet or slushy yesterday will freeze quickly. Watch for black ice and slick spots especially on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.

Temperatures will nose-dive this afternoon. We’ll continue to fall into the teens by mid-morning with wind chills near/ below 0 degrees.

Temperatures may pop back to highs in the lower 20’s, but don’t hold your breath. Expect deceptive sunshine — blue skies but frigid cold. Blustery northwest winds will keep wind chills in the teens and single digits through much of the afternoon.

Tonight will be frigid. Clear skies, calmer winds, and Arctic air will be the recipe for a very cold night. Lows will dip into the single digits with wind chills near/ below 0. Be careful at the bus stop in the morning, bundle up!

The core of the Arctic air moves east tomorrow, temperatures will moderate some on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs still below normal but better in the middle/ upper 30’s.

A bigger warm-up comes this weekend with highs in the 50’s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday we’ll find highs closer to 60 degrees ahead of our next cold front. A few showers will be possible Monday with colder air coming in on Tuesday. Highs will return to the 30’s and 40’s by Tuesday and Wednesday.