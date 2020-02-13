Thursday, February 13 Morning Forecast

Weather

Arctic air moving in, dangerous wind chills today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow flurries and drizzle are exiting this morning and Arctic air is moving in. Temperatures are tumbling fast this morning. Anything that was wet or slushy yesterday will freeze quickly. Watch for black ice and slick spots especially on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.

Temperatures will nose-dive this afternoon. We’ll continue to fall into the teens by mid-morning with wind chills near/ below 0 degrees.

Temperatures may pop back to highs in the lower 20’s, but don’t hold your breath. Expect deceptive sunshine — blue skies but frigid cold. Blustery northwest winds will keep wind chills in the teens and single digits through much of the afternoon.

Tonight will be frigid. Clear skies, calmer winds, and Arctic air will be the recipe for a very cold night. Lows will dip into the single digits with wind chills near/ below 0. Be careful at the bus stop in the morning, bundle up!

The core of the Arctic air moves east tomorrow, temperatures will moderate some on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs still below normal but better in the middle/ upper 30’s.

A bigger warm-up comes this weekend with highs in the 50’s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday we’ll find highs closer to 60 degrees ahead of our next cold front. A few showers will be possible Monday with colder air coming in on Tuesday. Highs will return to the 30’s and 40’s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

18°F Overcast Feels like 2°
Wind
18 mph NW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
9°F Mostly clear. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

27°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

27°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
16°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

16°F Overcast Feels like 2°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
9°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

29°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
15°F Clear skies. Colder. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

23° /
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 23°

Friday

39° / 27°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 39° 27°

Saturday

50° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 50° 34°

Sunday

58° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 42°

Monday

60° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 60° 32°

Tuesday

39° / 26°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 39° 26°

Wednesday

41° / 22°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 41° 22°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

16°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
16°

18°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
18°

19°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
19°

20°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
20°

22°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

22°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

22°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
22°

23°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
23°

22°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
22°

20°

6 PM
Clear
0%
20°

18°

7 PM
Clear
0%
18°

17°

8 PM
Clear
0%
17°

16°

9 PM
Clear
0%
16°

14°

10 PM
Clear
0%
14°

14°

11 PM
Clear
0%
14°

14°

12 AM
Clear
0%
14°

13°

1 AM
Clear
0%
13°

12°

2 AM
Clear
0%
12°

12°

3 AM
Clear
0%
12°

13°

4 AM
Clear
0%
13°

13°

5 AM
Clear
0%
13°

13°

6 AM
Clear
0%
13°

7 AM
Clear
0%

14°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
14°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now