Thursday, February 13 Evening Forecast

One of the coldest nights of the season is underway after afternoon highs only in the low to mid-20s. Temperatures will tumble tonight into the single digits north to mid to upper teens south. Springfield will drop to around 10° with wind chills in the single digits throughout the night. The lowest reading of the season so far in Springfield is 9°, and that occurred back in November!

TONIGHT’S FORECAST LOWS

Sunny skies will help counter the cold on Friday with winds becoming more southeasterly as the arctic high begins to push off to the east. The arctic air mass may be a little slow to leave keeping temperatures cold, especially to the east where afternoon temperatures will struggle to get above freezing. Afternoon highs to the west will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST HIGHS

A chilly night will follow for folks wanting to enjoy Valentine’s Day evening. The pattern looks clear and quiet though with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 20s.

VALENTINE’S DAY EVENING FORECAST

Saturday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as a weak front moves in from the northwest. Afternoon temperatures will feel a bit nicer as they warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 60°. Areas south and southwest of Springfield will likely warm into the low 60s.

The milder pattern will hang on for one more day. A cold front will be pushing in from the northwest on Monday, drawing clouds and a chance for showers back across the area. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s.

The pattern turns sharply colder by Tuesday with clouds slow to clear and temperatures stuck in the 30s all day. Wednesday will remain cold with filtered sunshine and highs near 40°. Another arctic air mass may build in on Thursday. Skies look bright but temperatures look cold.