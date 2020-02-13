Thursday, February 13 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the coldest nights of the season is underway after afternoon highs only in the low to mid-20s. Temperatures will tumble tonight into the single digits north to mid to upper teens south. Springfield will drop to around 10° with wind chills in the single digits throughout the night. The lowest reading of the season so far in Springfield is 9°, and that occurred back in November!

TONIGHT’S FORECAST LOWS

Sunny skies will help counter the cold on Friday with winds becoming more southeasterly as the arctic high begins to push off to the east. The arctic air mass may be a little slow to leave keeping temperatures cold, especially to the east where afternoon temperatures will struggle to get above freezing. Afternoon highs to the west will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST HIGHS

A chilly night will follow for folks wanting to enjoy Valentine’s Day evening. The pattern looks clear and quiet though with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 20s.

VALENTINE’S DAY EVENING FORECAST

Saturday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as a weak front moves in from the northwest. Afternoon temperatures will feel a bit nicer as they warm into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 60°. Areas south and southwest of Springfield will likely warm into the low 60s.

The milder pattern will hang on for one more day. A cold front will be pushing in from the northwest on Monday, drawing clouds and a chance for showers back across the area. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s.

The pattern turns sharply colder by Tuesday with clouds slow to clear and temperatures stuck in the 30s all day. Wednesday will remain cold with filtered sunshine and highs near 40°. Another arctic air mass may build in on Thursday. Skies look bright but temperatures look cold.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

16°F Clear Feels like 2°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
10°F Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

23°F Few Clouds Feels like 13°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
16°F Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

23°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

11°F Clear Feels like -1°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
8°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Colder. Low around 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
13°F Clear to partly cloudy. Colder. Low around 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

23° / 10°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 23° 10°

Friday

38° / 27°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 38° 27°

Saturday

51° / 33°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 51° 33°

Sunday

60° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 60° 46°

Monday

62° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 62° 33°

Tuesday

39° / 27°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 39° 27°

Wednesday

40° / 20°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 40° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

17°

8 PM
Clear
0%
17°

16°

9 PM
Clear
0%
16°

14°

10 PM
Clear
0%
14°

14°

11 PM
Clear
0%
14°

14°

12 AM
Clear
0%
14°

13°

1 AM
Clear
0%
13°

12°

2 AM
Clear
0%
12°

12°

3 AM
Clear
0%
12°

13°

4 AM
Clear
0%
13°

13°

5 AM
Clear
0%
13°

13°

6 AM
Clear
0%
13°

7 AM
Clear
0%

14°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
14°

16°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
16°

20°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
20°

25°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

29°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
29°

33°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

36°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

32°

6 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

7 PM
Clear
0%
30°

Trending Stories